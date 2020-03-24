Nacelle Company to Produce Docuseries Vintage Toy Store – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0b1d1a466b59e8d957c508ca9e55c50a11% %MINIFYHTML0b1d1a466b59e8d957c508ca9e55c50a12%

EXCLUSIVE: The Nacelle Company is adding another nostalgic notch to its belt with a new series of docuseries about vintage toy stores across the United States.

Best known for dazzling series like Netflix's The toys they made for us Y The films that made us as well as Disney + Behind the attraction and the upcoming documentary on iconic television executive Margaret Loesch, Nacelle will showcase vintage toy stores in a half-hour series to show the history of these stores, what they sell, how they keep their shelves stocked with one-of-a-kind items, and how they are browsing A so specific market.

%MINIFYHTML0b1d1a466b59e8d957c508ca9e55c50a13% %MINIFYHTML0b1d1a466b59e8d957c508ca9e55c50a14%

The series will feature stores across the country that currently operate under legal guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis. Some of the stores operate under an online storefront, while others have chosen to provide only sidewalk deliveries. The majority of the proceeds from the docuseries will go back to each store that is featured, as most of the United States is quarantined.

%MINIFYHTML0b1d1a466b59e8d957c508ca9e55c50a15% %MINIFYHTML0b1d1a466b59e8d957c508ca9e55c50a16% Related story Nacelle Company will produce documentaries about Margaret Loesch, TV executive behind the animated series & # 39; Batman & # 39; & # 39; X-Men & # 39 ;, & # 39; Mighty Morphin Power Rangers & # 39;

The first episode will feature Billy Galaxy Toys in Portland, Oregon, one of the nation's top toy stores.

"The Nacelle Company has taken a personal interest in the livelihoods of toy sellers around the world," said Billy Galaxy, owner of Billy Galaxy Vintage Toys and Collectibles. "This shows the authenticity of the enthusiasm and respect for the subject that made his Toys they made us series a great success. I am honored to be a part of this show. "

"We wanted to do something that was entertaining, but also useful for these wonderful stores that have brought so much joy to our lives and supported our show from the beginning," adds Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company.

Episodes in the first season of the docuseries will include:

Bill Galaxy Vintage Toys – Portland, OR Black Cat Comics – Burbank, CA I&S Collectibles – Echo Park, CA Blast from the Past – Burbank, CA 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Lawrence, KS Smash Toys – Chigaco, IL Toy De Jour – Chicago, IL Kokomo Toys – Kokomo, IN Farpoint Toys – May’s Landing, NJ Cherry Bomb Toys – Victoria, BC Canada



The series will initially be available on Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo, and YouTube, with one or two expected episodes per week starting in mid-April. More platforms will be added in the future.