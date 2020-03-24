My confession of sexual abuse stole my relationship with my parents

%MINIFYHTMLce26c9bf8adbcd154ff3b9ff9221174a11% %MINIFYHTMLce26c9bf8adbcd154ff3b9ff9221174a12%

WENN / Instar

Speaking about Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence, the actress from & # 39; Westworld & # 39; she says tearfully that people who didn't have the courage to protect her should also be held accountable.



Thandie NewtonThe decision to go public with her story of sexual abuse cost her her relationship with her parents "for a decade."

The 47-year-old actress became a face of the Time & # 39; s Up and #MeToo movements after revealing that she had been abused during an audition with a male director when she was just 18 years old.

"I was called in for a second audition. The director asked me to sit with my legs apart; the camera was placed where I could see my skirt," she told the British newspaper The Times about the horrible incident. "He asked me to put my leg on the arm of the chair and think about the character he was supposed to be talking to and how it felt to make love to this person. He was a director. He was still very young and he thought he should to be normal ".

Years later, Newton discovered that the director, whom he had never named, used the audition tape as entertainment during his evening dinners.

And while most people praised the mother-of-two for presenting her experience in an attempt to lift the lid on what's happening on the couch, two people who were least impressed were her parents, Nyasha and Nick.

"It was horrible for them and it stole my relationship with my parents for a decade," he explained.

Despite the fact that Harvey Weinstein, one of the main protagonists discovered as a sexual abuser thanks to the movements, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, Newton still does not feel vindicated.

"He is just one person. This business takes advantage of young people. I saw him everywhere," she said, her eyes filling with tears. What I'm crying now, it's not about the sexual abuse I endured, it's about the people who didn't have the courage to protect me, who didn't listen to me. They are the people who must be held responsible. All those people around Weinstein … it's the culture of rape, the climate of silence, that's what once destroyed me and what turns me on now. "