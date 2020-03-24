Multiple Tony Terrence McNally winning playwright dies of COVID-19 complications at age 81 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML7f4c4f03b43838dfc2dfed6a06e5164311% %MINIFYHTML7f4c4f03b43838dfc2dfed6a06e5164312%

NEW YORK (AP) – Terrence McNally, one of America's greatest playwrights, whose prolific career included winning the Tony Awards for the plays "Love! Courage! Compassion!" and "Master Class,quot; and the musicals "Ragtime,quot; and "Kiss of the Spider Woman,quot; died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81 years old.

McNally died Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, according to Rep. Matt Polk. McNally was a lung cancer survivor living with chronic inflammatory lung disease.

Her plays and musicals explored how people connect, or don't. With ingenuity and consideration, he tackled tensions in families, war, and relationships and tasted the spark and the costs of creativity. He was an openly gay writer who wrote about homophobia, love, and AIDS.

"I like working with people who are much more talented and intelligent than me, who make fewer mistakes than I do and who can call me when I do something lazy," he told the LA Stage Times in 2013. "Many people stop learning in life. , and that is their tragedy. "

McNally's "Lips Together, Teeth Apart," about two married couples spending a weekend on Fire Island, was a landmark play on AIDS. His play "The Ritz,quot; became one of the first plays with gay characters who did not apologize for reaching a mainstream audience.

McNally also explored gay themes in the book for the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman," for which she won her first Tony award. His work "Love! Courage! Compassion!" It earned him another Tony Award for his portrayal of eight gay men who face issues of fidelity, love and happiness.

"Theater changes hearts, that secret place where we all really live," he said at the 2019 Tony Awards, where he accepted an award for his career. "The world needs artists more than ever to remind us what truth, beauty, and kindness really are."

F. Murray Abraham, the Oscar winner who appeared on Broadway in "The Ritz," said of McNally: "It is a pleasure to do his works, but what he says is also important. And he is like a source who keeps writing, writing and writing. "

Tributes appeared online from Broadway figures, including other playwrights Paula Vogel, who called McNally "the soul of goodness,quot; and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who called McNally "a giant in our world, who skilfully mounted works theater and musicals ". Actor Conrad Ricamora describes McNally as "the kindest and brightest person to work with,quot; and talk show host James Corden tweeted, "He was an absolute gentleman and his commitment to the theater was unwavering." Many of us will miss him. "

Composer Tom Kitt, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for "Next to Normal," told The Associated Press that he considers McNally "irreplaceable."

"Terrence was an extraordinary man and a brilliant artist," Kitt said. "He is a true giant in our art form, and we are going to miss him and we are lucky to have had him and had his art during the time we had it."

In 2018, McNally was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He won four Tonys and one Emmy. New York University awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2019.

Andrew D. Hamilton, president of New York University, told the crowd that day that McNally put a "unique stamp on American drama by proving the urgent need for connection that resonates at the core of human experience."

Some of his Broadway musical adaptations include "The Full Monty,quot;, adapted from the British film and written by David Yazbek; "Catch Me If You Can,quot;, based on the Steven Spielberg film, and written by composer Marc Shaiman and lyricist Scott Wittman; and "Ragtime,quot;, the musical based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, who won four Tony Awards. In 2017, his musical reworking of the movie "Anastasia,quot; landed on Broadway.

Her 2014 Broadway play "Mothers and Sons," which reviews McNally's 1990 television movie "Andre’s Mother," which earned her an Emmy, explores the relationship between a mother and her dead son. "

McNally was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, and grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, listening to radio broadcasts from "The Green Hornet,quot; and the Metropolitan Opera. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University in 1960 with a degree in English.

McNally was in the Actors Studio when he was hired by the novelist John Steinbeck to tutor and tutor his children. One of McNally's first theatrical attempts was to write the book for a musical adaptation of Steinbeck's "East of Eden," which was called "Here’s Where I Belong,quot; and lasted a single Broadway performance in 1968.

McNally's first Broadway play "And Things That Go Go Bump in the Night,quot; wasn't much better in 1965. His absurd and symbolic melodrama of good and evil confused critics. Newsday called it "ugly, perverted, tasteless." It closed in less than three weeks. I was 24 years old.

He bounced back to the 1969 hit in "Off-Broadway,quot; Next, "a two-character comedy about a reluctant recruit reporting for an Army physical. He followed a number of hits, including,quot; Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone? ? "(1971)," The Tubs "(1974)," Bad Habits "(1974), and,quot; The Ritz "(1975), a farce set in a gay bathhouse that ran for over a year on Broadway and was became the first script produced by McNally.

Their breakup, "Frankie and Johnny on the Clair de Lune," about a short-lived romance between a waitress and a cook, was later adapted into a movie starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer. He was revived on Broadway in 2019 starring Audra McDonald.

He collaborated three times with legendary composer John Kander and lyricist Freb Ebb, on "The Rink,quot;, "Kiss of the Spider Woman,quot; and "The Visit,quot;. Chita Rivera starred in all three.

Her love for opera informed her works "Golden Age,quot;, "The Lisbon Traviata,quot; and "Master Class,quot;, which explored the life of the opera diva Maria Callas. He also contributed to the opera as a librettist: "The Food of Love,quot; in 1999 with music by Robert Beaser, "Dead Man Walking,quot; in 2000 with music by Jake Heggie, and "Great Scott,quot; from 2015 with Heggie.

McNally was sometimes controversial, especially with his play "Corpus Christi," which depicts a modern Jesus as a homosexual. The Manhattan Theater Club, the first company to consider organizing it, received death threats and temporarily canceled production before enjoying a successful career.

In picking up his Tony "Ragtime,quot; award, McNally thanked the theater community for their clamor. “They got together when I was in trouble. It was a time of oppression. They came together overnight. Our voices were heard and we won. ” Holding Tony up, he said, “So this is for freedom. Thank you."

McNally and his partner, Thomas Kirdahy, married in Vermont in 2003, and again in Washington, D.C., in 2010.