Most Wanted ’join forces tonight in new crossover two-part special – Up News Info Tampa

Tonight, Up News Info is airing a very special two-part crossover event, as the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted join forces starting at 9:00 PM ET / PT. The episode in Part One is titled "American Dreams,quot; and sees Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team come to help OA find a LaCroix fugitive arrested years ago after a bus with 26 students goes missing and he is the main suspect.

In the second part, "Reveille,quot;, after shooting down a terrorist, the FBI and its partners in the Fugitive Task Force turn their attention to the terrorist's wife who escaped with a million dollars and is determined to follow the deadly plan of his husband. Also, ICE takes LaCroix's daughter, Tali, but when Jess tracks her down, she realizes that her arrest may be more than just a random coincidence.

