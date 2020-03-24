More than 60 people found dead in cargo container in Mozambique | News

%MINIFYHTMLd5903d2142b59ac0f15c59300e89e14b11% %MINIFYHTMLd5903d2142b59ac0f15c59300e89e14b12%

More than 60 people were reportedly found dead in a cargo container in the northwestern Mozambique province of Tete.

The cause of death is suspected to be suffocation, a A senior hospital official, who asked not to be identified because he does not have the authority to speak to the media, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

"A truck carrying illegal immigrants from Malawi, suspected of being Ethiopian, was stopped at the Mussacana weight bridge in Tete, and 64 people were found dead," the official said. "Only 14 survived."

The victims were discovered in a blue cargo container loaded on a transport truck, according to images seen by AFP.

Mozambique is generally seen as a migrant smuggling corridor seeking to reach South Africa.

South Africa, the continent's most industrialized country, is a magnet for poor immigrants not only from neighboring countries like Lesotho and Zimbabwe, but also from more distant countries like Ethiopia.