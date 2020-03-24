More North Texas counties about to issue "stay home,quot; orders to combat coronavirus spread – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML157f2732f2d5a6cffefdc18aab53836d11% %MINIFYHTML157f2732f2d5a6cffefdc18aab53836d12%

– More northern Texas counties said Monday, they plan to follow Dallas County and issue orders to stay home on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the office of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said that at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday she, along with Arlington Mayor Jeff

Williams and Tarrant County Judge Whitley will hold a press conference where they are expected to announce a "stay home,quot; order.

During a Commissioners Court meeting Monday afternoon, Collin County Judge Chris Hill said he will hold a press conference at 10:00 am Tuesday with several county mayors to announce their updated emergency statement. .

%MINIFYHTML157f2732f2d5a6cffefdc18aab53836d13% %MINIFYHTML157f2732f2d5a6cffefdc18aab53836d14%

McKinney Mayor George Fuller said that he and the mayors of 16 other cities have been working with Judge Hill in the language of the order.

%MINIFYHTML157f2732f2d5a6cffefdc18aab53836d15% %MINIFYHTML157f2732f2d5a6cffefdc18aab53836d16%

At Monday's meeting, Judge Hill and the commissioners listened as a county official read emails from several residents, most of whom urged them to follow Dallas County's example.

The Dallas County shelter order begins after 11:59 p.m. Monday.

But until Tuesday, Collin County, just north of Dallas County, has different rules regarding Covid-19.

Collin County's most recent emergency declaration came before Governor Abbott's state restrictions began after 11:59 p.m.

Friday about limiting all social gatherings to ten and banning dining in restaurants and bars.

So state restrictions have replaced Collin County.

Dallas city residents have seen different rules in different counties.

That's because the city is located in several counties, including Dallas, Collin, and Denton.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads updated his emergency declaration on Sunday to impose further restrictions, but did not issue a stay-at-home order.

Hunt County, east of Dallas, also announced that it will implement a stay-at-home order on Tuesday, as will Rockwall County.

On Monday, Dallas County reported 155 positive cases of Covid-19.

Tarrant County reported a total of 57 confirmed cases, while Collin County had 45 and Denton County had 36.

Amanda Clarke, a Dallas resident in Denton County, said it would be better for counties to have the same rules. "For consistency reasons … be more acceptable."

Another homeowner, Charlie Cole, said, "We are primarily following Dallas County rules because they are what we see on television.

And they seem to have their act together. So we have followed them even though we are not in Dallas County. "

Bryan Coley said he believes the order to stay home should be issued statewide.

"Personally, I think the Governor needs to reach the entire state. Consider it because we are a mobile society. We are moving They may be from Collin County, but they are driving into Denton County and Dallas County and the City of Dallas, "said Coley.

Sandy Willbanks, another Dallas resident who lives in the same Denton County neighborhood near Frankford and Marsh, said she doesn't think the different rules in different counties are confusing.

"I think everyone knows where they are, what they are doing, and as I said, I think everyone has been trying to observe those rules voluntarily anyway," WIllbanks said.

Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that he is not ordering a shelter in place across the state because it will be left to local leaders.

Most counties in Texas, he said, do not have a positive case of the virus.

That has generated support and opposition.

Governor Abbott will provide an update to Texans at 2:30 p.m. Austin Tuesday.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources