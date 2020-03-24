Mo & # 39; Nique: There was a time when you were not interested in being a mother, you craved fame!

Comedian Mo & # 39; Nique visited The David Banner Podcast, where he revealed that at one point in her life, she was not interested in being the mother of her young son, she was caught in the bright lights of Hollywood.

"[There was a] time when, as a young child, I wasn't interested in being a mother. I was interested in being a star. I was interested in being famous. And I wasn't interested in being a wife," he told Banner.

