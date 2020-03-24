Mo & # 39; Nique: There was a time when you were not interested in being a mother, you craved fame!

Comedian Mo & # 39; Nique visited The David Banner Podcast, where he revealed that at one point in her life, she was not interested in being the mother of her young son, she was caught in the bright lights of Hollywood.

"[There was a] time when, as a young child, I wasn't interested in being a mother. I was interested in being a star. I was interested in being famous. And I wasn't interested in being a wife," he told Banner.

Mo & # 39; Nique added: "I was interested in taking pictures and red carpets and signing autographs and traveling the world. So I really didn't focus. Now that I'm 52 and he will be 30, I pay for that. pay a price for that and I had to apologize to my son because I said, "I don't want you to think your story is invalid because I didn't mess with you. I didn't read those stories to you. I didn't show up at sporting events. "

Harsha but remarkably honest on her part. Mo & # 39; Nique confessed that all she craved was fame.