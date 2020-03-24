Mo & # 39; Nique admits to having put the race above the son in the past

Instagram

Despite that, the Oscar-winning actress believes that I am still a good mother to Shalon Jackson because she can bring money and give him a good house.

since I was young Mo & # 39; Nique He has always dreamed of being famous. That apparently led the comedian to become blind to fame to the point where she used to bring fame to everything in her life, including her family. She confessed about her previous obsession while stopping on the recent episode of "The David Banner Podcast".

"[There was a] time when, as a young child, I was not interested in being a mother," admitted Mo & # 39; Nique in the episode on Monday, March 23, referring to her and Mark JacksonShalon Jackson's son. "I was interested in being a star. I was interested in being famous. And I was not interested in being a wife."

"I was interested in taking photos and red carpets and signing autographs and traveling the world. So I really didn't focus," shared the Oscar-winning actress.

However, she said it was all in the past and she is determined to make up for it. "Now that I'm 52 and he will be 30, I pay that. There is a price to pay for that and I had to apologize to my son because I said, 'I don't want you to do it. Think that your story is not valid because I didn't mess with you. I didn't read those stories to you. I didn't appear at sporting events. "

Despite that, the "Beautiful"Star believed that she was still a good mother to Shalon because she could bring money and give her a good house." Do you see this big house? See that basketball court back? Do you see that pool? Don't come complaining about anything! "Mo & # 39; Nique remembered saying.

"There was a time when this entertainment was a priority because as a child I wanted to be famous … I longed for that … When that moment happened, that was it," she added.