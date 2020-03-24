Minnesota Reports 149,443 New Unemployment Applications – Up News Info

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the number of jobless claims has skyrocketed to 149,443 claims since March 16.

Last week, Governor Walz ordered Minnesota bars and restaurants to temporarily close to stop the spread of COVID-19. This decision greatly impacted people in the service industry, which in turn led to an increase in jobless claims.

Of the latest unemployment claims, here are the disaggregated numbers:

48,540 were from the food preparation industry.

10,844 were from the personal care industry.

10,657 were from the sales and service industry.

9,271 were for office and administrative support.

DEED said the closings are affecting women more than men. And typically 33 percent of jobless claims are from women, but now that number has risen to 63 percent. In addition, the largest window of age of the applications was from 22 to 29 years, which made up 32,000 of the applications.

Click here to apply for Minnesota unemployment insurance.