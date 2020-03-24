Minnesota Coronavirus: Some North Shore Resort Owners Tell Tourists to "Stay Home,quot; – Up News Info

– With so many people staying home during the COVID-19 outbreak, the tourism industry in Minnesota is having great success.

Explore Minnesota surveyed 674 companies. Nearly two-thirds of them expect at least a 51% drop in revenue and customers over the next month.

Almost a third of them expect to have no business. For some companies, that is by choice.

The serene views on the shores of Lake Superior bring a sense of calm that many people at this time could use. But the message from those who generally welcome visitors along the north coast is to stay away. Kirsten Mohr, owner of Gooseberry Park Cottages and Motel in Two Harbors, is one of those voices.

"Don't get me wrong, we love our tourists. I mean we can't survive without them, but you know, I think now is the time to stay home, stay in place," said Mohr. "I feel like I have to protect my community and myself."

That's why he won't accept any reservations until April, beyond Governor Walz's recommendation of March only. You are already concerned that tourists were visiting the area last weekend.

“I know that people come here. They may not realize that they are sick and that they are staying in our cabins, and I am the one who cleans after them. So you know, I'm taking a chance, "said Mohr.

Then there is the lack of food and supplies for the locals. Tourists heading to a grocery store would not help the situation.

"We have a grocery store at Two Harbors," said Mohr. "The toilet paper is gone, the eggs are gone, the bread is gone, the pasta is gone, our shelves are running out."

All accommodations in nearby Cook County, which includes the Grand Marais, also don't accept reservations until April, according to Visit Cook County Executive Director Linda Jurek.

"To tell the truth, it is a health problem," said Jurek.

He pointed out how North Shore Hospital and Care Center in Grand Marais has limited beds and only one fan. Although there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cook County, he is concerned about the possibility of a visitor bringing him to the city. She said the change in obtaining test results for the virus is at least two days from when the sample must be sent to the Minnesota Department of Health in St. Paul.

"We are a small community with a small hospital. So if we reach proportions of Italy or New York here in Cook County, it would be devastating," said Jurek.

Driving people away is also financially devastating. According to Jurek, tourism dollars from cabins, restaurants, and shops represent 85% of the county's economy. Many people no longer have a job, as certain companies have been required to close under the governor's orders.

"We are ready to welcome our guests when the time is right," said Jurek.

If there is something positive, April is known as a slower month for tourism in the country of the cabins. But Mohr is concerned about the impact of the outbreak in May, June, and July, months when they trust visitors.

Further south in Duluth, April is considered the busiest month for conventions and large gatherings, according to Maarja Anderson Hewitt, director of media communications for Duluth. With many of those events canceled, hotels and restaurants expecting an increase in visitor revenue are now experiencing the opposite.

Hewitt says Visit Duluth has paused its marketing efforts to attract tourists, rather than focusing its dollars on ways to support struggling local businesses.

