Minnesota coronavirus: Ramsey Co. man quarantined with family believes he received COVID-19 at state hockey tournament – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota father Brian Kueppers says he and his family have been locked up in their home for days because he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel much better than in the past few weeks," said Kueppers.

It has been a slow but steady climb to feel healthy again for Kueppers, one of more than 200 confirmed Minnesotans with the disease.

"Now I'm getting anxious … wanting to get out of my house and go do things. And even with these minor symptoms, I can't go anywhere," said Kueppers.

Neither can his family. Everyone remains in quarantine at their Ramsey County home. It started shortly after Kueppers felt sick on March 9. He felt a little groggy, but the symptoms worsened for days to come.

"Feeling like you can't breathe completely, and then if you try it just coughs you up," Kueppers said. "Once again, these really intense body aches, you know, almost like directly to your bones."

On March 13, he visited a test drive location in Bloomington. Four days later, her results were positive. By then, his family was already in quarantine and everyone was believed to be infected.

"I'm only 52 years old. I don't have any other underlying health problems," said Kueppers. "But I was concerned about the respiratory aspect of this disease."

Kueppers has not traveled recently, but he attended the three-day Minnesota State Children's Hockey Tournament in St. Paul, as well as the events surrounding it.

"And I bet with all those shaking hands and hugging people I know, that's ultimately where I probably picked it up, because those were the three, four days before I had any symptoms. And just the massive exposure to all the people I saw during that time period, ”said Kueppers.

Once your symptoms disappear, you plan to wait seven days before ending your quarantine. But his eagerness to reenter the world does not outweigh his desire to keep others safe.

"I'm not going to push him. There is no reason to do it," he said.

Kueppers said he called people he had close contact with during the hockey tournament. He says only one of them has mentioned that he shows minor symptoms.

Kueppers is one of 262 confirmed positive cases so far in Minnesota as of Tuesday. That is until Monday the 27th.

Twenty-five Minnesotans have had to go to the hospital because of the virus. Seven people are in the ICU on Tuesday night.

Iowa confirmed his first death from COVID-19 on Tuesday night. And in Wisconsin, the number of cases increased to 457.