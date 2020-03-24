Home Local News Minnesota coronavirus: 3M partners with Ford to increase respirator production – Up...

Minnesota coronavirus: 3M partners with Ford to increase respirator production – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Minnesota coronavirus: 3M partners with Ford to increase respirator production - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML1a8e7d7c7a753cdad7cac37d5c4eee8b11% %MINIFYHTML1a8e7d7c7a753cdad7cac37d5c4eee8b12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota-based 3M says it is partnering with Ford Motor Company to make protective gear for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

In a joint statement Tuesday, 3M says it is working with the automaker to produce air-purifying respirators, using a combination of 3M and Ford parts. The respirators are manufactured at Ford's Advanced Manufacturing Center in Michigan.

%MINIFYHTML1a8e7d7c7a753cdad7cac37d5c4eee8b13% %MINIFYHTML1a8e7d7c7a753cdad7cac37d5c4eee8b14%

3M CEO Mike Roman said the Maplewood-based company is exploring every opportunity to expand its capacity and obtain healthcare supplies where they are needed as quickly as possible.

%MINIFYHTML1a8e7d7c7a753cdad7cac37d5c4eee8b15%%MINIFYHTML1a8e7d7c7a753cdad7cac37d5c4eee8b16%

"It is crucial that we mobilize all resources to protect lives and overcome this disease, and I am incredibly grateful to Ford and its employees for this partnership," said Roman.

Ford is also working with GE Healthcare to expand fan production and with the UAW union to produce face masks.

%MINIFYHTML1a8e7d7c7a753cdad7cac37d5c4eee8b17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©