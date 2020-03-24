Minnesota coronavirus: 3M partners with Ford to increase respirator production – Up News Info

Minnesota-based 3M says it is partnering with Ford Motor Company to make protective gear for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

In a joint statement Tuesday, 3M says it is working with the automaker to produce air-purifying respirators, using a combination of 3M and Ford parts. The respirators are manufactured at Ford's Advanced Manufacturing Center in Michigan.

We are proud to work with @ 3M, @GEHealthcare Y @UAW to lend our engineering and manufacturing expertise to rapidly expand the production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies for healthcare workers, first responders and struggling patients # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/fzMMDjgVmS – Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 24, 2020

3M CEO Mike Roman said the Maplewood-based company is exploring every opportunity to expand its capacity and obtain healthcare supplies where they are needed as quickly as possible.

"It is crucial that we mobilize all resources to protect lives and overcome this disease, and I am incredibly grateful to Ford and its employees for this partnership," said Roman.

Ford is also working with GE Healthcare to expand fan production and with the UAW union to produce face masks.