Milwaukee Mayor Urges Wisconsin Governor to Hold Election by Mail – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers must order Wisconsin officials to run the state's spring elections entirely by mail to keep workers and voters safe in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, says Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The mayor sent Evers and Republican legislative leaders Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald a letter Monday warning that in-person voting is no longer feasible or safe.

%MINIFYHTML0229c33b9377ee78e4f2202fbb5d401113% %MINIFYHTML0229c33b9377ee78e4f2202fbb5d401114%

Barrett noted that the Milwaukee Election Commission was forced on Sunday to close its three early voting sites in person because the sites were losing staff daily. He added that more poll workers, including chief inspectors, have decided to resign before Evers issues a notice to stop all non-essential travel.

%MINIFYHTML0229c33b9377ee78e4f2202fbb5d401115% %MINIFYHTML0229c33b9377ee78e4f2202fbb5d401116%

"This is very real," wrote Barrett. “In good conscience, I would not ask one of my loved ones to sit in a room for hours, waving to dozens of people during this pandemic. I also can't expect the citizens of my city to do that. "

He said that each day spent preparing for the vote in person is a missed opportunity for municipalities to reorganize their systems to meet the high demand for absentee ballots.

Evers has refused to postpone the elections. He said Monday that he is considering holding the elections entirely by mail.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)