Miley Cyrus marks 14 years of Hannah Montana: where's the cast now

14 years later and Miley Cyruscontinues to live "The best of both worlds,quot;.
Okay, so she's not exactly wearing the wig and acting like the iconic Hannah Montana, but Miley still has a great life. In the many years since he left the Disney Channel, the star continued to deliver A + content to fans, whether it's through new music or his new Instagram show. Bright-minded: live with Miley.
More recently, their new platform gave fans a chance to witness their reunion with the one and only Emily Osment also known as Hannah Montana's best friend Lilly Truscott. Together, the former co-stars roasted the glances given to them by their wardrobe department, which was comprised primarily of vests and peplum tops. Despite her punches on the sets, Emily insists they were "swinging,quot; the outfits.
Since then, the actors have had a chance to wear more adult outfits, and while they may look the same, they're definitely not the same teens that people used to see on the Disney Channel.
Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana / Miley Stewart)
The star of the show is now one of the world's most popular celebrities. The singer and actress went through a phase a bit wild, cutting her hair, twerking Robin thicke in the MTV VMA 2013 and appearing naked or scantily clad in photos and her "Wrecking Ball,quot; video. Hey, she's just being Miley! After parting with her lifelong boyfriend, if not her husband Liam Hemsworth, Your co-star in The last song to whom married in a secret ceremony in late 2018, continues to focus on life as a great pop star with a new love Cody Simpson at your side.
Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott)
After Hannah Montana ended her four-season career in 2011, the actress went on to play characters on animated shows like Family man Y Rainbow Brite and appear on shows like Mom, Young and hungry, Cleaners Y Kominsky's method. His most recent series, Fox & # 39; s Almost family, was canceled after a bad season. She also has her own music career.
Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart)
After Hannah Montana finished, the actor went on to star in shows like Disney XD Kicking it, WTH: Welcome to Howler Y Hotel Du Loone. In 2017 he got married Katie Drysen.
Mitchel Musso (Oliver Oken)
The actor appeared on the show. Pair of kings and hosted PrankStars after Hannah Montana ended In 2011, at age 20, he was arrested for a DUI, after which his character from the previous show was canceled and the last one was canceled. In recent years, he has continued to act and portrayed characters on animated shows. Phineas and Ferb Y Milo Murphy's Law.
Moisés Arias (Rico)
In recent years, the actor has appeared on shows like Half Y Jean-Claude Van Johnson and movies like Ben Hur Y Pitch Perfect 3. Then it will be seen in the Pete Davidson-Judd Apatow movie The King of Staten Island.
Anna Maria Pérez de Tagle (Ashley Dewitt)
In late 2011, she starred in the Broadway revival of God spell. She is also a singer: in 2012, the star opened for Jonas brothers Asia Tour 2012. In recent years, she has appeared in episodes of shows like Baby dad Y Charmed. In November 2018, she got engaged to her boyfriend. Scott Kline. The two married the following June with the actress. Uzo Aduba serving as the maid of honor.
Shanica Knowles (Amber Addison)
After Hannah Montana finished, the actress went on to appear on shows like Melissa and Joey, The Young and the Restless and various television movies like Natural size 2.
Cody Linley (Jake Ryan)
The star finished fourth in the seventh season of Dancing with the stars and released his debut album in 2012. He also continued his acting career: he appeared in two episodes of Melissa and Joey and in TV movies Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens Y Sharknado 5: global swarm.
Billy Ray Cyrus (Robby Ray Stewart)
Miley's on-screen and real-life father continues to focus on his music career. In 2019, she got her first No. 1 single after joining Lil Nas X in the official remix of the hit hit "Old Town Road,quot;. In 2016 and 2017, he starred in the show. Being the king.
Noah Cyrus
Miley's little sister appeared in six episodes of Hannah Montana. He started a musical career in 2016 and released his first single, "Make Me (Cry)". In 2018 she came out Lil xan and released the collaboration "Live or Die,quot;. The two separated after a couple of months.
