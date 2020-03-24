Miley Cyrus marks 14 years of Hannah Montana: where's the cast now

14 years later and Miley Cyruscontinues to live "The best of both worlds,quot;.

Okay, so she's not exactly wearing the wig and acting like the iconic Hannah Montana, but Miley still has a great life. In the many years since he left the Disney Channel, the star continued to deliver A + content to fans, whether it's through new music or his new Instagram show. Bright-minded: live with Miley.

More recently, their new platform gave fans a chance to witness their reunion with the one and only Emily Osment also known as Hannah Montana's best friend Lilly Truscott. Together, the former co-stars roasted the glances given to them by their wardrobe department, which was comprised primarily of vests and peplum tops. Despite her punches on the sets, Emily insists they were "swinging,quot; the outfits.

Since then, the actors have had a chance to wear more adult outfits, and while they may look the same, they're definitely not the same teens that people used to see on the Disney Channel.