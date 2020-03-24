Miley Cyrus has a 'meeting of the decade' with Emily Osment

%MINIFYHTML3e4880879bb126cc702a16b41f4bb62211% %MINIFYHTML3e4880879bb126cc702a16b41f4bb62212%

WENN

Inviting your ex-'Hannah Montana 'co-star to their live Instagram show & # 39; Bright Minded & # 39 ;, the two stars encourage people to raise animals during the coronavirus pandemic and remember their days of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus and his ex "Hannah Montana"co-star Emily Osment I enjoyed a virtual "reunion of the decade" on the singer's live show "Bright Minded" on Monday night (March 23, 20).

The 27-year-old singer has welcomed numerous stars on her screen for the series, which airs daily on her social media page. And on Monday, Miley teased fans that they were going to be "amazed" by who she had in store for them that morning.

"This is the reunion of the decade! My best friend who has shared the screen with me for the past 15 years," Miley smiled. "On and off the screen, she's a best friend," she added. "Whether it's for Hannah or Miley, she's always there for her."

She added that she wanted to speak to Emily on the show because the screen star is also an animal lover, and Miley is eager to encourage people to raise animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a great time for those in situations that can provide," he explained. "It is a good time to adopt or foster, but it is very important to talk about the financial responsibility and stress that a pet can cause in a family during this financially difficult time. The best way to draw attention to man's best friend is bring in the best duo of friends who always encouraged people to do their best and do the right thing. "

Elsewhere during Emily & # 39; s appearance In "Bright Minded," Miley showed a variety of embarrassing photos of the couple during their "Hannah Montana" days, included in a variety of crazy and colorful outfits.

"As we started to get a little older, I remember wearing a tutu and a wig being a little strange," Miley recalled. "They say you get younger as you get older. Now I put on wigs and dance around the house; they paid me and now I do it for nonsense and laughter."

Concluding his conversation with Emily, who is now in a band called BluebiirdMiley said on the show, "I just wanted to say thank you very much. Your music is rude, thank you for what you do with animals, thank you for coming up with the idea of ​​making sure we highlight caring for animals right now, and you are the best ".

He also revealed that his parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus He will join her in the Tuesday episode of "Bright Minded."