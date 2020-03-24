Michelle Williams sparks rumors that she has married Thomas Kail as the couple prepare for the birth of their first child together

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Michelle Williams and her fiancé, Thomas Kail, may already be husband and wife. The couple has sparked rumors that they were secretly married after they were both seen wearing wedding bands on their left ring fingers just days before New York City was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December it was confirmed that Williams and Kail were engaged and were expecting their first child together. Williams is already the mother of Matilda, 14, whom she shared with her late partner, Heath Ledger. Experts say Matilda was Williams' matchmaker and she Fosse / Verdon director.

After announcing that they are expecting their first child together in late December, Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail have married https://t.co/j8BX1UtRm9 – New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 23, 2020

The confirmation of the relationship came when cameras saw the actress and director together for the first time in London, where she was filming. Poison 2. Eyewitnesses also saw Williams at Seraphine's maternity boutique in Kensington shopping for baby clothes.

Williams and Kail walked the red carpet together for the first time at the 2020 Golden Globes in January, and the 39-year-old actress was wearing a peach-colored one-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress showing off her growing baby bump for the first time in public

"Michelle fell in love," says a source. "She is happy and satisfied and ready for another child."

Williams and Kail worked together on the 2019 FX drama Fosse / Verdon, which earned her an Emmy, a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for her in the Leading Actress category for a limited series. Kail directed the project, which was his last success after directing the musical Lin-Manuel Miranda. In the heights on Broadway and earning an Emmy for directing Fat: live.

It looks like congratulations may go to Michelle Williams. https://t.co/iclxtB4tWW – W Magazine (@wmag) March 23, 2020

the Dawson's torrent alum said Vanity Fair In 2018, she never gave up on love after Ledger passed away in 2008. She explained that she always tells her daughter that Ledger loved her before anyone thought she was talented, pretty, or had nice clothes.

Before finding love with Thomas Kail, Michelle Williams was married to musician Phil Elverum for less than a year, from the summer of 2018 to April 2019.

Neither Williams nor Kail have confirmed that they are married. However, an insider is saying We weekly that the couple is officially married and that the couple is "happy and excited to bring a baby into the world,quot;.

"I haven't taken a job since (Fosse / Verdon)," Williams told reporters in the backstage of the Screen Actors Guild Awards. "I have something else I have to do."



