Michael Rapaport enters a curse-filled tirade defending Taylor Swift against Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Michael Rapaport is known for intervening in pop culture and today he did so by defending Taylor Swift against Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Unless you've been under a rock, you know that Kanye West and Taylor Swift have had a dispute that dates back more than a decade. Recently, a conversation between the two leaked.

As they speak, Kanye and Taylor are discussing a song in which he refers to it and allegedly appears to be asking permission to put it in their song.

Well, the singer was not very fond of the video and posted on her IG story saying, "Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video, proving that I was telling the truth all the time about * that call *

(you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … "

In response, Kim stated in a series of posts:

“@Taylorswift has chosen to revive an old exchange, which right now feels very selfish given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to comment right now, but why does she keep talking about it … "

Well, Mr. Rapaport took it upon himself to release much of his quarantine frustration with Kim Kardashian and he obviously mentions Kanye West, while doing so.

In a tirade full of curses, here is an excerpt from what he said: “The only one who is still talking about it is you. Do you think we are stupid? The only reason you're talking is because your show will premiere on Thursday and you're under-promoting your show without promoting it. "

He continued with: "We will see you, your mother and your galavant sisters with your rotating body parts."

Then she proceeds to say, “Next time you want to take your husband away from someone (they) do it to a man. Do it with a boy. Do it to the Wu-Tang Clan. Do it with one of those guys from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Roommates, this is too … too much!