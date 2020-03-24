Michael Rapaport criticizes Kim Kardashian in favor of Taylor Swift in expletive Rant

%MINIFYHTML5b7c1f95f1470760389b3606e4fca0a711% %MINIFYHTML5b7c1f95f1470760389b3606e4fca0a712%

The actor and comedian evaluate the dispute involving the singer and TV star, as well as her rapper husband in a cursed Twitter tirade, letting everyone know that he's on the Taylor team.

Michael Rapaport has been inserted into the drama you see Taylor Swift go against Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. The actor recently weighed in on the dispute in a cursed Twitter tirade, letting everyone know he's on Team Taylor.

"Kim Kardashian, KK, Koko, whoever you are. ** No one cares. No one cares about this nonsense ** with you and Taylor Swift … The only one is still talking about it. It's you. Do you think we're dumb "The only reason you are talking is because your show will premiere on Thursday, and you are under-promoting your show without promoting it," he said in the clip.

"Why are you worried about rankings? We have nothing to do. We have nothing to do. We will all be home and see it, whether we want it or not," said the comedian. additional. "We will see you, your mother and your galavant sisters with your rotating body parts."

He went on to talk about the Kanye headline doing action at the 2009 VMAs in which he grabbed Taylor's microphone onstage during his speech, telling everyone that Beyonce Knowles was most deserving of the Best Female Video Trophy. "Tell your husband the next time he wants to take an award from someone, do it to a man. Do it to a boy. Do it to Wu Tang Clan. Do it to one of those guys from the Spicy red chili peppers"

Taylor and Kanye's feud was rekindled for the first time in 2016 after the "Black Skinhead" spitter included the lyrics, "I did that fucking famous," in their song "Famous." Taylor felt disrespected and called him for it, but Kanye and his wife Kim insisted that the 30-year-old singer / songwriter had given her permission. Kim even posted a video of her phone call and called Taylor "snake."

However, the full version of the phone call seemed to support Taylor's claim. In response to the leaked video, the pop-turned country star said in her Instagram Stories that she only proves "that she was telling the truth all the time about * that call *." He also emphasized that the call "was illegally recorded," "edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years."

Kim then shot the singer back on her Twitter account, accusing her of being selfish in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV star continued to accuse Taylor of lying that Kanye never asked him for permission to release the song.