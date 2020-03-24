Michael Dawson Says Championship Promotion Race Must End | Football news

Nottingham Forest is fifth in the Championship, on its way to the play-offs







Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson says it should be "impossible,quot; for teams to be promoted from the Championship without the season ending.

Leeds and West Brom currently occupy the division's two automatic promotion spots and it has been speculated that those two clubs could be promoted to the Premier League if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forest is fifth in the table, and is currently on his way to a play-off semi-final meeting with Brentford, with Fulham third on the way to face one of several teams battling for sixth and last place.

1:27 EFL President Rick Parry says his priority is to end the season EFL President Rick Parry says his priority is to end the season

"For me, I think the season will end sometime," said Dawson. Sky Sports News. "It has to end.

"I don't know how you can say with nine games ahead that the two best teams are promoted and continue like this, that for me is impossible to happen."

"As long as it can end, in September, October and November, we don't have a schedule, but the games for me have to end in any way and capacity."

The English Football League said last week that its top priority is to end the season to "protect the integrity,quot; of the competition, and confirmed that it was in contact with the Football Association and the Premier League to ensure a "collaborative approach."

& # 39; Safety is the most important & # 39;

Dawson admitted that it is a "strange,quot; situation without knowing when training and games could resume, but urged fans to follow government advice to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"You don't have a final goal because we don't know when this is going to change," said the former Tottenham and England center-back. "It is really scary.

"We continue with football and how important it is for everyone, and one day we will play again and everyone knows it and we cannot wait, but the message for all outsiders is that we have to stop the virus."

"Safety is the most important thing – for your loved ones, family, friends, that everyone stay home just to calm this virus down and give the NHS a chance to recover."