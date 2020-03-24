Michael Ballack: Chelsea Regrets Going Out And Dealing With Jose Mourinho Dismissal | Football news

Download, watch and listen to the full episode of the Transfer Talk podcast on Wednesday March 25 on Spreaker, YouTube and skysports.com





Michael Ballack told Transfer Talk podcast how he was "wrong,quot; to leave Chelsea in 2010

Michael Ballack enjoyed a brilliant career that included five national league titles, two Champions League finals and a World Cup finalist medal. Your only regret? Leaving Chelsea too soon.

One of Chelsea's main draws in the summer of 2006 was the opportunity to work with the recently acclaimed & # 39; special & # 39 ;, José Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss had led the club to consecutive Premier League titles and, aided by Roman Abramovich's financial might, was attracting some of the largest in Europe to west London.

Ballack says former José Mourinho players rarely have a bad word to say about him

In the last episode of Sky Sports transfer talk podcast series – available to download, watch and listen to on Wednesday March 25 – Ballack reveals how he chose the Blues over Manchester United, as well as what led him to miss possible moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

When asked who he spoke to before signing at Chelsea, Ballack said: "It was important to me to speak to the coach. His personality and his ambitions really catch you."

"Working with such a coach was something totally new to me. It was impressive and I felt totally comfortable with the decision."

But, after losing their league crown to United in Ballack's first season in England, Chelsea lagged behind its rivals at the start of the 2007-08 campaign and Mourinho left.

"I had enough experience to understand," said Ballack. "When you're not winning, the coach is more or less the weakest person on the team who can be replaced."

"He (Mourinho) was in his fourth year. If you look at the average time that a manager has to work in a club, it was a good time."

Mourinho urges Chelsea fans to keep their heads up after missing the Premier League title in 2007

"The way it worked was so intense that maybe you got to a point where things don't work anymore."

"Even then, fans know what he accomplished at the club to bring them back to that level."

"It was more or less everyone's fault, the players' fault. However, it was not something we regretted, we had to look forward."

"The relationship is still good with him. You won't find many players who speak ill of him."

Grant "was not weak,quot;; Scolari & # 39; didn't work & # 39;

Luiz Felipe Scolari never developed a relationship with the players, according to Ballack.

Mourinho's departure launched an administrative merry-go-round at Stamford Bridge.

Avram Grant's only season ended with a trio of runners-up as United beat Chelsea twice more, including for Ballack a dying Champions League final loss on penalties in Moscow.

Ballack collapses on the floor in Chelsea's penalty shootout loss to Manchester United in the 2008 Champions League final

Reflecting on Grant's reign, Ballack said: "He never had a chance. It is really difficult, after José Mourinho, to work at Chelsea. It could cause problems for any coach because he had a relationship with the players and the fans.

"We played really good football with him (Grant), we had more freedom. He handled the team in a different way. Not so, leading the team but more by giving freedom to the players."

Jose Mourinho (May 2006 – September 2007) Won: 45; Drew: 19; Lost: 8; Win%: 62.5 Avram Grant (September 2007 – May 2008) Won: 36; Drew: 13; Lost: 5; Winning%: 67 Luiz Felipe Scolari (June 2008 – February 2009) Won: 20; Drew: 11; Lost 5; Winning%: 56 Carlo Ancelotti (June 2009 – May 2010) Won: 40; Drew: 7; Lost: 9; Winning%: 71

"Many players thought he would be weak, but he wasn't. He was really smart and smart."

Luiz Felipe Scolari could not restore success to Puente and in February 2009, with the club fourth in the league, seven points adrift from United's leaders, the Brazilian was fired.

"The club made a different decision, in Scolari's terms, that didn't work at all," said Ballack. "He never really had a relationship with the players."

Ballack listens as Carlo Ancelotti talks to the Chelsea team before a draw in the Champions League

Guus Hiddink stabilized things, but his spell was temporary, so Carlo Ancelotti entered.

"Carlo was a gentleman and a smart guy, learning things and seeing how the players worked," said Ballack.

"He found a good combination of being the person of respect but also allowing all players to shine."

& # 39; Carlo wanted me to stay & # 39;

Ancelotti's first season at Chelsea would be Ballack's last.

The club won the Premier League and FA Cup double, but the victory over Portsmouth in the final at Wembley came at a cost to the German.

However, to persuade Chelsea's hierarchy to offer a more than one-year extension on his expiring contract, Ballack, who was 33 at the time, was injured in the first half but ended hopes of a new deal. .

Ballack was injured in his last game with Chelsea, the FA Cup final victory over Portsmouth

"Carlo wants me to stay (but I stay), but the club made the decision to give players that age a one-year contract. He wanted two," said Ballack.

"Today, I can say that maybe it was wrong. I should have stayed, even for that year.

"I never imagined that I would return to (Bayer) Leverkusen. Until the last day, I really thought we would find a way at Chelsea. I really hoped I could stay until the end."

