Mexico's local governments increase COVID-19 responses as AMLO stops | News from Mexico

A day after the Mexican president staged a large rally, hugging and kissing his followers, and defying warnings about the spread of the new coronavirus, Andrés Manuel López Obrador took two religious amulets from his wallet.

They are "protective shields," he said when asked how he plans to protect himself against the disease.

López Obrador has been accused of minimizing the threat of contagious respiratory disease, and health experts warned that the Mexican government's approach has not been sufficient to respond to a virus that has infected more than 400,000 people and killed more than 17,000. all over the world.

Although the virus outbreak was declared an international pandemic and the main cities have been closed, canceling flights and closing borders, López Obrador has continued to argue that such measures would only harm the Mexican economy.

"There are many millions of Mexicans who live day by day," López Obrador said during his morning press conference on Monday, referring to the millions of people who work in the informal sector and live off their daily wages.

"So we have to take care of their health and at the same time the economy," he said.

As of Tuesday, Mexico had 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths, well below European or American proportions. But the numbers have steadily increased, and epidemiologists say the true number is probably much higher.

Experts say López Obrador is concerned that the country's already depressed economy will have an even bigger impact. Mexican gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent last year, during his first year in office, for the first time since 2009. And as the Mexican peso has fallen to record lows this week, analysts expect the The economy shrinks by as much as four percent this year, according to Reuters news agency, cites a Credit Suisse note issued last week.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, holding two amulets, which he says serve as & # 39; protective shields & # 39; against coronavirus disease, during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico (Presidency of Mexico / Brochure via Reuters)

But despite López Obrador's slow response, cities and towns across Mexico have become calmer in recent days, and observers say it is largely due to action by state and local governments, not the federal.

Response & # 39; uneven & # 39;

"López Obrador has one priority and one priority, which is to protect Mexico's economic performance," said Tony Payan, Director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at the Baker Institute.

Payan says this has resulted in local leaders having to take uncoordinated initiatives that are not backed by federal guidance or scientific data, working with little access to national resources.

"Because there is no leadership at the federal level, there is anti-leadership, and state governors and mayors must take their own measures," Payan told Al Jazeera. "The response has been uneven, with some states taking themselves very seriously, taking drastic action, and other states simply not doing enough," he said.

So far, the government has announced a series of measures including suspending all public and private meetings for a month, extending the Easter break for schoolchildren and urging people to work from home.

The Health Ministry called Monday a national day of "healthy distancing," as part of a four-week initiative aimed at encouraging people to stay away from each other to reduce the risk of infection.

"This is not a total economic pause, but rather a reduction in activity, trying not to affect the sectors that live day by day," wrote the health minister Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez in a tweet.

Crowded streets in the center of Mexico City in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak (Gustavo Graf / Reuters)

On Sunday, the mayor of the densely populated capital, Mexico City, ordered the city's museums, nightclubs, and gyms to close as of Monday, and banned events with more than 50 people. There are currently 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.

But in other parts of Mexico, measures have varied greatly. On Friday, the state of Jalisco, which has registered 46 cases, announced a five-day suspension of economic, religious and social activities and urged people to stay home. The restaurants, although largely empty of customers, remained open. The governor of the state of Nuevo León said that public parks, schools, bars, restaurants, cinemas and casinos would have to temporarily close, and he sent police to the streets to ensure that companies comply.

The state of Querétaro suspended public funerals and ordered the cremation of coronavirus victims. The state of Sinaloa, a stronghold of the drug cartel, ordered the temporary closure of cinemas, bars, casinos and gyms on Monday.

Jaime López-Aranda, a security analyst based in Mexico City, said many people and private companies, fearful of contracting the disease, were already taking a personal initiative, staying home and canceling events. And many international companies have ordered their employees to work from home.

"The governors are catching up on something that was already being done," López-Aranda told Al Jazeera.

"We are probably in a full-blown epidemic now, but we just don't know it," he said.

Paso del Norte International Border Bridge, a land bridge between the United States and Mexico, seen from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico (José Luis González / Reuters)

& # 39; Drive blindly & # 39;

In most patients, the coronavirus only leads to mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause serious illness in some, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

López Obrador has so far refused to ban tourist flights in an effort to protect the tourism industry, which represents more than eight percent of the Mexican economy. It has also refused to restrict local travel or order a large-scale blockade of economic activity. On Friday, officials announced that the land border between the United States and Mexico would be closed to all non-essential traffic.

"López Obrador has the perception that Mexico is not going to be as affected as China, Italy and the United States, and he is happy to allow the governors to take primary responsibility," said Eric L Olson, global member of the Wilson Center. .

"But Mexico is highly integrated into the global economy, and it is highly unlikely that they will be able to skip or miraculously avoid any problems," Olson told Al Jazeera.

Experts add that despite all his efforts, López Obrador is unlikely to protect the Mexican economy from contraction given his country's dependence on U.S. manufacturing, trade, and tourism, and the trend overall global towards a recession.

And Mexico can end up creating a public health crisis, as well as an economic crisis that is much worse, from which the country will have more difficulties to get out of.

Meanwhile, epidemiologists say, amid limited testing and a ban on testing for the virus in private laboratories, it is difficult to assess how far the virus has spread or to measure the effects of the restrictions currently in place.

"The country is in quarantine," said Alejandro Macías, the former national commissioner for influenza in Mexico during the H1N1 (swine flu) outbreak.

"We do not know what is really happening and I think the messages from the authorities have sometimes been contradictory," said Macías. "We are currently driving blind."