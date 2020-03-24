Meryl Streep's daughter ends secret marriage with filing for divorce

%MINIFYHTML4d8db863563aa625e0ffc32ea8609af611% %MINIFYHTML4d8db863563aa625e0ffc32ea8609af612%

While it's still unclear when he married Tay Strathairn, & # 39; Mr. Robot actress Grace Gummer met him on the set of his parents' movie, 'The River Wild' in 1993.

Meryl Streepdaughter of the actress, Grace gummer, you have filed for divorce.

The "Mr. robot"Star filed documents to end her marriage to Tay Strathairn in Los Angeles on Monday, March 23, according to TMZ.

The separated couple met as children in 1993 on the set of their parents' movie, "The River Wild." Streep and David Strathairn played a couple in the movie. It is unclear when Grace and musician Tay were married.