Meet the father-daughter duo whose stunts of joy freak us out

Link / credit identifier IG @ rolandp90x
This father-daughter duo has the internet spinning.
As many people across the country continue to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, a father-daughter duo in Texas is helping to spread joy and positivity through our phone screens.
Roland Pollard and her 4 year old daughter Jayden Pollard They've been practicing their stunts on Instagram for some time, but lately, they've been sharing more on social media platforms.
According to the 29-year-old father, the two "have been stunted since she was able to walk alone, but did not start to get serious until earlier this year."
And at just 4 years old, Jayden is super talented and almost read to join the ranks of EncourageNavarro College Squad. The duo even received a shout from Monica Aldama herself on Instagram, "My new engagement for 2034! Come on Jayden! I'm getting your uniform ready."
Read our exclusive interview with Pollard below!
ME! News Does your daughter Jayden enjoy stunts? She seems brave! Does she ever get nervous or scared, push you to do more?
Roland Pollard: She loves them. I think fear is a trait taught or learned and I have never given you a reason to be afraid. Any flyer I have trained knows I will catch them if something tragic goes wrong. It doesn't necessarily push me directly, but when I see a skill drop, I always try to make it more difficult. I love my daughter with all my heart and would never put her at risk.
ME! News: How has this helped during social distancing and the difficult world time? Your videos really seem to lift everyone's spirit when you share them.
RP: I am self-employed and my job is seasonal so I probably won't be working again until July. It's a scary time, but I always see the bright side of situations and I know that people need positivity in their lives, so I started posting poignant videos of myself and my stunted daughter during quarantine. I didn't know how many people would watch, but the amount of traction has been crazy.
ME! News: We saw that Monica Aldama from Netflix Encourage gave an enthusiastic critique of you and your daughter's abilities, what was her reaction?
RP: I texted Monica yesterday for fun and she asked if she could post it on her Instagram. I was like, duh.
ME! News: Did you and your daughter look Encourage together?
RP: We saw it together and that's what made me post the first video a while back that everyone seemed to love, so we keep posting more and more and now I feel compelled to post one day of our training sessions.
ME! News: Would you let your daughter train with Monica one day or go to Navarro College? Do you have a favorite Navarro cheerleader?
RP: Oh, we're going on a trip there! I already talked to Monica about it, so it's definitely happening: we live an hour and a half from Corsicana. (His favorite of Encourage) is Monica! Other than that, she doesn't know any of their names.
ME! News: How is your "talk mat,quot;?
RP: "Good job, mom!" I tell him that after each trick. Before doing stunts, I tell her I love her and kiss her to reassure her. We call it "hardwood floor talk."
Roland Pollard's responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
