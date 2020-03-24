Meet the father-daughter duo whose stunts of joy freak us out

This father-daughter duo has the internet spinning.

As many people across the country continue to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, a father-daughter duo in Texas is helping to spread joy and positivity through our phone screens.

Roland Pollard and her 4 year old daughter Jayden Pollard They've been practicing their stunts on Instagram for some time, but lately, they've been sharing more on social media platforms.

According to the 29-year-old father, the two "have been stunted since she was able to walk alone, but did not start to get serious until earlier this year."

And at just 4 years old, Jayden is super talented and almost read to join the ranks of EncourageNavarro College Squad. The duo even received a shout from Monica Aldama herself on Instagram, "My new engagement for 2034! Come on Jayden! I'm getting your uniform ready."

Read our exclusive interview with Pollard below!