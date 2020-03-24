Lucy Hale admits she has crushed teeth on celebrities

Lucy Hale love a good smile

Monday pretty Little Liars Alum admitted having "teeth crushing,quot; on people during her visit to Kelly Clarkson's show. To Lucy's surprise, hostess Kelly Clarkson totally related to his obsession.

"I think it could be because I've had Invisalign twice, I've had braces for my entire childhood," he explained. "But just, like … I love teeth. I have a fascination for teeth. I love smiles. It's, like, the first thing I notice about people."

Despite being so captivated by other people's teeth, the Katy Keene Star shared that her dog makes it nearly impossible to keep her perfect smile. "I need to start using my retainers. My dog ​​is still chewing on them," added Lucy. "I will wear them in the middle of the night and somehow I will wake up and they will be … my dog ​​will chew on them. So while I sleep I take out my retainers."