Lucy Hale admits she has crushed teeth on celebrities

Lucy Hale love a good smile
Monday pretty Little Liars Alum admitted having "teeth crushing,quot; on people during her visit to Kelly Clarkson's show. To Lucy's surprise, hostess Kelly Clarkson totally related to his obsession.
"I think it could be because I've had Invisalign twice, I've had braces for my entire childhood," he explained. "But just, like … I love teeth. I have a fascination for teeth. I love smiles. It's, like, the first thing I notice about people."
Despite being so captivated by other people's teeth, the Katy Keene Star shared that her dog makes it nearly impossible to keep her perfect smile. "I need to start using my retainers. My dog is still chewing on them," added Lucy. "I will wear them in the middle of the night and somehow I will wake up and they will be … my dog will chew on them. So while I sleep I take out my retainers."
When it comes to her famous tooth crushes, Lucy listed Julia Roberts as one of her favorites "We love Julia Roberts' smile," she said enthusiastically. Intrigued, Kelly made Lucy consider a handful of celebrity smiles.
To start your game, The voice coach put a picture of Cardi B showing a big smile Then, Lucy made her criticism: "Symmetrical. White. However, everything Cardi does, I love her."
The next one was Post Malone, which sported a grill in the image Kelly projected on the screen. Lucy said, "I'm in love with Post Malone. It works. Whatever I do, everything works for me."
Staying on the subject with stars who added a little sparkle to their smiles, the "Since U Been Gone,quot; singer showed a picture of Duck, noting that he has a small diamond in one of his teeth. "Look, that's very good," Lucy chimed in. "I love Drake. Yes, we also like his teeth. He is a very pretty smile. I don't know if I've ever seen him smile."
For her latest celebrity smile Kelly asked Lucy what she thinks of the stars. Virgin who proudly swing their gaps. "I really love that," he shared. "I love when you hug what makes you quirky."
Watch how Lucy and Kelly team up on their crushed teeth in the video above!
