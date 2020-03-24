"Love Is Blind,quot; renewed for two more seasons on Netflix

All right, #Roommates, if you just couldn't get enough of the hit hit series "Love Is Blind,quot;, well, you're in luck because more is on the way. Netflix recently announced that because the show was so successful, it has been renewed not for one, but for two more seasons.

"Love Is Blind,quot; captivated audiences during its first season, and that's why streaming giant Netflix has decided they want more. @EntertainmentWeekly reports, although "Love Is Blind,quot; premiered just over a month ago, the ratings and pop culture frenzy surrounding the series were enough to warrant new seasons in 2021 and 2022.

In case you haven't watched the show yet, this is it. Thirty men and women agree on a dating experiment in which they fall in love with someone without seeing his face, instead of hearing his words.

The men then decide after a few days of "dating,quot; whether or not they want to propose. Engaged couples then live together a few weeks before their televised weddings, but not all couples end up getting married.

The couple from the show's first season are Lauren and Cameron, an interracial couple who seemed to fall in love as soon as they started talking and even more so once they saw each other face to face. The fan-favorite couple is also rumored to be in talks for a spin-off.

Although the second season will premiere sometime in 2021, it is likely to take a while since filming productions have currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Roommates, what do you think about this?