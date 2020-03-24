Home Entertainment Love & Hiphop Karli Redd: The husband did not give Alexis Skyy...

Love & Hiphop Karli Redd: The husband did not give Alexis Skyy my ring!

Love & Hiphop star Karli Redd is battling rumors that her husband Arkansas Mo used to cheat on her partner, Alexis Skyy, co-star of Love & Hip Hop.

Alexis claims that before Arkansas Mo married Karli, he used to cheat thousands of dollars on her, even claiming that Karli Redd's engagement ring used to belong to her first.

Yes, you read it well.

According to Alexis, the ring that Mo used to propose to Karlie Redd was his first.

When Alexis made her claim, Mo refused to deny it on social media, but responded by saying that she never had a serious relationship with Alexis.

Karli's husband basically said that Alexis was just an affair and that he was lying for a story in "Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,quot;.

