Love & Hiphop Karli Redd: The husband did not give Alexis Skyy my ring!

Love & Hiphop star Karli Redd is battling rumors that her husband Arkansas Mo used to cheat on her partner, Alexis Skyy, co-star of Love & Hip Hop.

Alexis claims that before Arkansas Mo married Karli, he used to cheat thousands of dollars on her, even claiming that Karli Redd's engagement ring used to belong to her first.

Yes, you read it well.

According to Alexis, the ring that Mo used to propose to Karlie Redd was his first.

When Alexis made her claim, Mo refused to deny it on social media, but responded by saying that she never had a serious relationship with Alexis.

Karli's husband basically said that Alexis was just an affair and that he was lying for a story in "Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,quot;.

But Alexis applauded on Twitter and provided him with receipts, including a previous conversation he had with Mo, where he promised to buy her things. He also accused Mo of stealing money from his family members.

Karli was also involved in the action and said Alexis' statements are false because her ring was recently purchased. She claims to have seen the receipt for the ring, and as of the date, was not previously owned by Alexis:

Here is Karli's ring:

For those interested, this is Alexis Skyy: