Los Angeles County backs down to possible teen virus death

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles County health officials backed down Tuesday by announcing that a child died of coronavirus, saying the death may have been caused by something else.

During its daily briefing, the county health department said the unidentified boy from the city of Lancaster was among the four new deaths.

Hours later, after Governor Gavin Newsom cited the teen's death as evidence that the virus can affect anyone, the county released a new statement.

"Although the first tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternative explanation for this fatality,quot; and the case should be evaluated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, According to the statement.

The health department did not elaborate, but Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, in the desert city of Mojave, told the Los Angeles Times that the boy suffered septic shock, a reaction to a widespread infection that can cause dangerously low blood pressure and organ failure. Parris said the boy's father also has coronavirus and worked at a job where he had close contact with the public.

The teenager did not have any pre-existing medical conditions, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a press conference.

A report last week from the Centers for Disease Control found no deaths from coronavirus in the US. USA Among people 19 years and younger. That age group accounted for less than 3% of all hospitalizations.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

A Johns Hopkins University count Tuesday found California cases have surpassed 2,500, with at least 50 deaths.

Associated Press writers Adam Beam and Don Thompson in Sacramento, Kathleen Ronayne, Janie Har and Juliet Williams in San Francisco, Christopher Weber, Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles and Julie Watson and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

