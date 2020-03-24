Los Angeles Clippers owner buys the forum; A new arena could be built – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLbf7873ec934bab58bd8cc6e5250f95f711% %MINIFYHTMLbf7873ec934bab58bd8cc6e5250f95f712%

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has a brand new asset, albeit one that has existed for almost half a century. The former Microsoft CEO agreed to pay $ 400 million to buy the Forum in Inglewood from MSG.

The deal clears a major hurdle in Ballmer's plans to build a new arena for his NBA team, which has shared the Staples Center with the Lakers since the building opened in 1999.

%MINIFYHTMLbf7873ec934bab58bd8cc6e5250f95f713% %MINIFYHTMLbf7873ec934bab58bd8cc6e5250f95f714%

The cash purchase, made through the new CAPSS LLC, will close in the second quarter.

%MINIFYHTMLbf7873ec934bab58bd8cc6e5250f95f715% %MINIFYHTMLbf7873ec934bab58bd8cc6e5250f95f716%

The Forum settlement also resolves MSG's long-standing lawsuit that aimed to block Clippers' planned $ 1 billion scenario to be built on Century Boulevard. The privately funded venue is run as part of what is proposed as the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Complex.

Jack Kent Cooke outside the Forum under construction in 1967.

Harold Filan / AP / Shutterstock



The Forum will continue to organize live concerts.

The venerable saloon opened in 1967 as the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and the then-NHL expansion, all owned by Jack Kent Cooke. He also hosted concerts of the world's biggest rock acts, including the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Queen, among other uses. It was also the site of the rematch for the heavyweight title between Muhammad Ali and Ken Norton in 1973.

Previously billed as the Great Western Forum, after the legendary broadcaster Chick Hearn nicknamed it "the fabulous forum," the building underwent a $ 50 million restoration after it was purchased by the Madison Square Garden Company in 2012. It was officially reopened in 2014 with a series of six sold-out concerts by Los Angeles native band Eagles.

The Clippers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in 1984 and played in the closed Sports Arena until they moved to the Staples Center.