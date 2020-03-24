Lori Harvey Shares A Bold Photo From The Future To Confirm They Are Quarantined Together – Fans joke that Steve Harvey will be a grandfather again

Through a simple but daring photo, Lori Harvey has confirmed the rumors that were spreading: she is in quarantine with her boyfriend, rapper Future.

The model went to social media, where she posted a mind-blowing photo of the serial baby father while in bed. The MC appears to be in bed shirtless and flaunts his impressive tattoos.

Through the post, Lori made it clear that she is enjoying her quarantine along with Future at the mansion they purchased in California. The photo went viral, and many people shared their thoughts on the romance.

One person had this reaction: “The future is a lucky man, my favorite rapper star. I love all the music of the future. I'm a fan of the future. Life is good 😍😍. Future best rapper star worldwide. I will always support the future. I love you, future. 💖💕💕💞😍💕💖💖💖💖💖💖💖. "

This social media user stated, "His dad Steve Bouta will be a grandpa now now."

Another commenter stated: “They say 23 years running my tired son. That doesn't mean I'm not happy. "

This confused person said, "Wait. I thought I was married to Memphis, depay.

A fifth commenter wrote: “There are times in life when you embrace fear; I have stopped listening to people's words. First, I hesitated, but she surprised me, she looks happy. You're thinking, 'He's getting' tonight! 😁😍 "

In a rare interview, Lori talked about all the wild rumors circulating on the internet about her love life.

The model revealed the following: "I think I have developed a tough skin through everything. If someone wants to take on the worst in you, they will think the worst of you no matter what you say. You cannot defend a lie. I think they are many things that are false about me in the media because the clickbait is very real. I think that is something that the public does not understand. I do not think there is an article that I can find about me that is not "supposedly,quot; or "rumored,quot; on it. Because there is no confirmation and they don't mind verifying the facts. "

Meanwhile, two of Future's alleged baby moms, Eliza Seraphin and Cindy Parker, are dragging him to court for child support.

The music producer and his girlfriend are slowly building a future together.



