Looking back on the 5 best moments of The Undertaker in WWE

What do you dislike about The Undertaker? In his three-decade career in WWE, The Undertaker has demonstrated the ability to change different parts of his personality and remain one of the top draws.

With Tuesday as "The Dead Man's,quot; 55th birthday, we remember five of his best moments within WWE. These highlights are exactly why The Undertaker is WWE President Vince McMahon's greatest creation.

WWE debut in the 1990 Survivor Series

After an uneventful career in WCW as "Mean Mark,quot; Callous, Mark Callaway (real name) was first officially released in the then WWF as The Undertaker in the 1990 Survivor Series. He was the mysterious companion to the "Million Dollar Man "Ted DiBiase in a 5-on-5 elimination match. He made his way and eliminated the WWE Hall of Fame, Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes in a short time before he was excluded. A new character had never made his WWE pay-per-view debut at the time, so that showed that McMahon was heavily invested in the jump. The Undertaker did not disappoint either, showing the world that he was a great nimble man with a unique character who had significant potential.

Beat Hulk Hogan to become WWE champion

At this time, The Undertaker had only been in the promotion for about a year. Every time he appeared on WWE television, he left a lasting impression on fans. That resulted in a WWE Championship match against Hulk Hogan in the 1991 Survivor Series.

Hogan was still the standout attraction of professional wrestling and getting into the ring with him was quite an achievement for someone who had only been in the promotion for a short period of time.

The fight was a forceful affair that saw Ric Flair come out and put a chair in the ring. The Undertaker then filled Hogan with his iconic Pombrider Tombstone to win his first WWE championship.

He lost the belt less than a week later back to Hogan, but the fact that he beat someone who never fell off says something about the belief that The Undertaker could be a major player in WWE for years to come.

Spearheading his first WrestleMania to regain the WWE title

Despite being one of WWE's most popular talents, The Undertaker had never headlined the annual professional wrestling event, WrestleMania. That changed at WrestleMania 13 in March 1997 when he challenged Sid for the WWE Championship.

The game was not a classic by any stretch of the imagination. Still, when it was said and done, The Undertaker emerged victorious to capture the WWE title for the first time since beating Hogan in November 1991 and his sixth consecutive victory at WrestleMania.

Win possibly the best match in WrestleMania history against Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker had never been to a match at WrestleMania that left fans talking when all was said and done. Enter the man known as "Mr. WrestleMania,quot;, Shawn Michaels. The build was exceptional with the premise that Michaels continually reminds The Undertaker that he never beat him one on one.

So at WrestleMania 25, the two legends finally locked their horns on WWE's biggest stage. What happened was an all-time classic match that many experts consider to be the best combination in the history of the "Exhibition of the Immortals,quot;. The Undertaker won the instant classic and pushed his streak to 17-0 at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania streak ends

You can always count on having to pay your bills, taxes, and The Undertaker winning at WrestleMania. Ahead of the event's 30th installment in April 2014, The Undertaker was looking to extend the streak to 22-0, when it faced Brock Lesnar.

But in a surprising conclusion, which left not only the professional wrestling world stunned but also the world in shock, Lesnar hit three F5s to end the legendary WrestleMania undefeated run. The Undertaker is known for his incredible streak of consecutive wins at WrestleMania, but everyone will always remember where they were when he suddenly stopped.