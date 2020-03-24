Loni Love says she forgot her boyfriend was white the first time they had sex!

Loni Love is still madly in love with her white boyfriend, and during a recent episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service, she revealed that she forgot that her boyfriend was white the first time they had sex.

"When we started dating, I remember one of the first times we started having sex, we did it from behind, right? And I forgot it was white. And I looked back and said 'Who is this damn white? Man?! & # 39; Actually I forgot! Seriously! "

The other ladies couldn't believe what they were hearing and burst out laughing.

Loni says she sometimes forgets who she is when they are away from home.

"Sometimes we go out, let's say we parted ways, Alex, my assistant, he knows it. James greets and smiles and I say 'Who is that white man? Oh, that's James!'

Loni makes no secret of the fact that she likes to be in an interracial relationship. He recently ran into trouble with his black followers after claiming that black men don't know how to be loyal.

Watch the full Lip Service interview below.