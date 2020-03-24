Home Entertainment Loni Love says she forgot her boyfriend was white the first time...

Loni Love says she forgot her boyfriend was white the first time they had sex!

Loni Love is still madly in love with her white boyfriend, and during a recent episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service, she revealed that she forgot that her boyfriend was white the first time they had sex.

"When we started dating, I remember one of the first times we started having sex, we did it from behind, right? And I forgot it was white. And I looked back and said 'Who is this damn white? Man?! & # 39; Actually I forgot! Seriously! "

