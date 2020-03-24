London On Da Track asks fans to "name a better duo,quot; than he and Summer Walker, and social media have a picnic

Fans are still rampant over the haunting video of R,amp;B couple Summer Walker and her producer / boyfriend London On Da Track. In an effort to apparently change the narrative, London recently posted a photo of the two and asked a question that brought a wave of shadow on social media.

As we previously reported, Summer Walker and London On Da Track posted an Instagram video of London suffocating her. Many fans were very alarmed by the video, while others noticed that the two of them were just playing around and that he wasn't hurting her.

In the video, London grabs Summer's neck and when she tells him it hurts, he refuses to let go. Then she tells him to stop, but he continues to keep his hand around her neck. It is then when he tells her to say that she loves him, to which Summer responds: "I love you. Get off me. However, he still does not release her and brings her closer to him and says:" Give me a kiss " .

Fast forward to the present and London posted an Instagram photo of himself nestled between Summer's legs with the caption: "Name a better music duo." Responses were not long in coming, and social media users left comments from virtually every existing legendary duo except him and Summer.

Meanwhile, they both continue to deny any abusive activity in their relationship.

