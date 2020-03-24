Local hospitals asking for donations of protective gear to fight COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

) – Local hospitals are seeking donations of protective equipment as healthcare workers respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

They need disposable N95 masks, head caps, hats, face shields, reusable safety glasses, hazardous material suits, coveralls, thermometers, shoe covers, and much more.

"We are in the business of saving lives," said Candy Bautista of Beverly Hospital. "We are not going to abandon the public, but we ask you to do your part, please."

Hospitals are soliciting teams of Hollywood medical dramas, manicurists, construction workers, and more for donations.

They say vendors have been unable to meet demand and don't know when the next shipment of equipment will be available.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state needs an additional 200 million items.

Not only equipment is needed. Newsom is also struggling to get more hospital beds to meet the demands in L.A. County.

As doctors set up tents like local hospitals, the most immediate help may come from people in the community who may have stocks of much-needed unused medical equipment.

Doctors say that another way to help is to obey the order to stay home.

If you have something to donate, call your local hospital to find out how you can help.