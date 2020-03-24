Local factory creates masks for healthcare professionals amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – "So today is the first day of actual production," said Karen Buscemi, owner of Detroit Sewn.

This team is helping save lives.

%MINIFYHTML96032471c6684b46ab280cd9c68e703511% %MINIFYHTML96032471c6684b46ab280cd9c68e703512%

The skins Detroit Sewn is making right now are specifically for Trinity Health.

People on the front line of this public health crisis now they have a need to continue caring for the sick.

Hospitals across the country are in urgent need of supplies, and this factory is taking matters into its own hands to provide a protective mask for healthcare professionals.

"We are also taking orders for a mask for other hospital groups and other groups that have large quantity needs," Buscemi said.

Detroit Sewn is putting her needle and thread to work to create 1,000 masks per day.

As the need for supplies skyrockets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"By next week we hope to have our second shift up and running, so we will have 2,000 masks per day at that time," Buscemi said.

Analysts say the shortage is due to a drop in Chinese imports creating immediate demand from local suppliers to increase production.

"We are grateful to be able to keep our workers working. We are grateful to be making this type of product. We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone stays healthy here because we need to keep working," said Buscemi.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.