LL bean box food, not flannel, to help during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – With many workers inactive due to coronavirus, L.L. Bean will use its shipping center to pack food for pantries throughout the state.

The outdoor retailer is partnering with Maine's largest food bank, Good Shepherd. Company workers will sort and package food in boxes that Good Shepherd will send to food pantries in all 16 counties.

Prepackaged boxes reduce the need for pantry volunteers to sort and distribute food and makes it easier to deliver them to families at a time when some pantries are offering transportation services for the virus, said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd.

The deal will reduce the Good Shepherd's reliance on local food pantry volunteers, many of whom are older and should be home.

"Sixty-five years would be considered young for our food pantry volunteers," Miale told The Associated Press. "These volunteers are incredibly dedicated and will not stay home if they know that staying home means someone will be hungry."

A test started Tuesday with 5,000 boxes. After the food is sorted and packaged in L.L. bean boxes, the food will be returned to Good Shepherd in Auburn for distribution to hundreds of locations.

Altogether, Good Shepherd ships the equivalent of 16 food trucks, worth about 575,000 pounds (260,800 kilograms), each week, Miale said.

L.L. Bean is also looking to convert its Brunswick manufacturing center, which is temporarily closed during the pandemic, to produce medical protective equipment such as masks and other items to address the shortage across the country, the L.L. Bean, Amanda Hannah.

The retailer is coming off a disappointing year. Sales fell 3% for the company's fiscal year compared to the previous year, and the board decided at its Friday, audio and video conference, meeting to forego salary and 401 (k) bonuses. for 2019 and eliminate merit pay increases in the next year in light of the pandemic and the temporary closure of all stores, CEO Steve Smith told workers in an email.

The idea is to free up resources to give more flexibility to workers dealing with medical and child care problems, he wrote.

"We want to use our resources to the best of our ability to serve our community during this unprecedented time," said Smith.

