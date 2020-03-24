Liverpool musician Cy Tucker died after suffering from coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLe6710b7af6790ea316080e0c1a56c98a11% %MINIFYHTMLe6710b7af6790ea316080e0c1a56c98a12%

The singer, who once performed with The Beatles and received treatment at Royal Liverpool Hospital, became the first person to die of COVID-19 in the UK city.

Up News Info –

One time The Beatles Singer Cy Tucker has become the first person to die of coronavirus in Liverpool, England.

The 76-year-old man, who suffered from heart problems and diabetes, passed away at the Royal Liverpool Hospital on Monday, March 23, two days after his last concert, according to the Liverpool Echo.

"As a family, we are devastated by the sudden loss of our husband, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and friend who touched so many lives through music," a family statement to the newspaper read.

"For the city of Liverpool it was Cy Tucker, but for us it was our world. He always adored his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren, who he always showered with affection."

Tucker performed with the Fab Four early in his career.