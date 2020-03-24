Live Stock Market Coronavirus Updates and Tracker

Shares of companies likely to receive government aid soared.

Stocks rose on Tuesday on expectations that Congress was close to producing a stimulus bill to stabilize the faltering U.S. economy and offer lifelines to industries on the brink of collapse due to the coronavirus.

A plan to bail out companies and send checks of up to $ 1,200 to Americans had stalled since Sunday over objections from Democrats. But on Tuesday, senior Democratic and Trump administration officials said they were optimistic about finalizing a deal on a plan of about $ 2 trillion.

"We hope to close a bipartisan agreement today," Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, told reporters when he arrived at the Capitol for a round of meetings Tuesday morning.

The S,amp;P 500 had its biggest daily gain since 2008, increasing more than 9 percent. Shares in Europe rose, led by Germany, where shares rose more than 10 percent. Those gains followed a similar performance in Asia, where the region's major markets posted increases that were among their biggest gains in weeks.