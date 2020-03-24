Live Stock Market Coronavirus Updates and Tracker

Shares of companies likely to receive government aid soared.
Stocks rose on Tuesday on expectations that Congress was close to producing a stimulus bill to stabilize the faltering U.S. economy and offer lifelines to industries on the brink of collapse due to the coronavirus.
A plan to bail out companies and send checks of up to $ 1,200 to Americans had stalled since Sunday over objections from Democrats. But on Tuesday, senior Democratic and Trump administration officials said they were optimistic about finalizing a deal on a plan of about $ 2 trillion.
"We hope to close a bipartisan agreement today," Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, told reporters when he arrived at the Capitol for a round of meetings Tuesday morning.
The S,amp;P 500 had its biggest daily gain since 2008, increasing more than 9 percent. Shares in Europe rose, led by Germany, where shares rose more than 10 percent. Those gains followed a similar performance in Asia, where the region's major markets posted increases that were among their biggest gains in weeks.
Shares in the worst-hit industries likely to receive aid, such as casinos and cruise lines, soared. Norwegian cruise lines jumped over 40 percent, and MGM Resorts increased more than 30 percent. The airlines went up, with American airlines increasing almost 30 percent. Delta, United airlines Y Boeing both rose more than 20 percent.
The gains came even as investors were presented with more evidence of the economic cost of the outbreak. Companies, from General Engines to the Boeing provider Spirit AeroSystems, detailed the impact of production stops on their businesses, and a new activity survey in Europe showed a drop in business across the region. Also on Tuesday, Japan said that the The Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed for a year, a heavy blow to broadcasters and advertisers who are betting heavily on the games' audience, and India said it would impose a three-week blockade.
Tuesday's jump was in part a rebound from a difficult stretch for stock investors. On Monday, the S,amp;P 500 fell about 3 percent as Congress struggled to overcome differences in the aid bill and operators remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's ability to cushion the downturn in the economy. The shares fell nearly 30 percent from their peak in February.
After a month of mind-boggling turns in the market, investors remain fragile and could run out of stocks if the promised deal becomes problematic again or if further evidence of economic damage from containment efforts is evident. The US government USA It will report weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and some analysts expect the data to show that millions of Americans were unemployed last week.
With fewer passengers, airlines test cargo flights.
The coronavirus pandemic has so shaken the global economy that commercial airlines have begun to do what was previously unthinkable: fly planes without passengers but loaded with cargo.
After consulting an internal crisis playbook, American airlines He made the first cargo trip in 36 years on Friday, using a Boeing 777, which normally seats more than 300 passengers. The airline conducted two round-trip test flights, transporting cargo in the belly of the plane from Dallas to Frankfurt and vice versa.
"The world is in that state, we are in that state, it's worth a try and find out," said Rick Elieson, the president of cargo and vice president of international operations for the airline.
The test flights, which ended Monday, carried medical supplies, mail for active U.S. military troops, telecommunications and electronics equipment. They also proved profitable enough that American is planning to run more cargo flights, possibly as early as this week, Elieson said.
But the economics of doing so could change in an instant.
“It may work next week or it may not work next week, and it may work again the following week. So it is very fluid, "he said." That will not surprise anyone, knowing that this industry is no different than everything that is happening in the world right now: a lot of uncertainty. "
The American is not alone. Delta airlines announced similar cargo flights last week and United airlines He said Sunday that he was doing the same.
Global airline revenue is on track to be $ 252 billion lower this year than in 2019, representing the worst economic crisis in aviation history, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday. That number is more than double the worst-case scenario the industry group reported earlier this month.
The coronavirus outbreak stimulates a pool of suspicious websites.
Shopify, a popular technology company that has helped open thousands of online retail sites, has become a favorite tool for companies looking to spend the night in the coronavirus pandemic.
New e-commerce sites using the company's services are full of wildly exaggerated claims about virus-fighting products that don't even exist.
The New York Times analyzed the records with Shopify, allowing almost anyone with an email address and a credit card to create retail websites. The company has registered nearly 500 new sites in the past two months with names that include "corona,quot; or "covid," The Times found. Untold others have started using other names.
Amy Hufft, a Shopify spokeswoman, said the company closed more than 4,500 virus-related sites last week. She said sites that did not endorse the medical claims they made were suspended from the platform. By Monday, almost all of the sites identified by The Times had been removed.
The Olympic Games are delayed. Advertisers are fighting.
Businesses with billions of dollars tied to the Olympics are now rushing to launch backup plans after officials in Japan postponed the games.
More than $ 10 billion in advertising arrangements, sponsorship deals, and promotional events were linked to the summer games, which had been scheduled for July, according to market intelligence service Sportcal. Companies often create elaborate campaigns around the Olympics, the most-watched sports event in the world, recruiting athletes to star in Olympic-themed commercials and schedule products to debut in promotional draws.
Companies like Coke, Airbnb, General Energy, Procter & Gamble Y Visa had signed on as sponsors for the 2020 games.
But on Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan said the games would be delayed, possibly for a full year.
Now, "the four-year business plans in process are rapidly being rewritten worldwide," Conrad Wiacek, chief analyst and consultancy at Sportcal, said in a statement.
NBCUniversal, the leading US broadcaster of the Summer Games since 1988 and the Winter Games since 2002, had already sold more than $ 1.25 billion in advertising commitments for 7,000 hours of broadcast, broadcast and planned social media content. The media giant will send more than 2,000 people to Japan for the games.
NBC Universal said in a statement Tuesday that it was "actively working with our advertising partners to navigate this postponement."
Analysis: To beat the coronavirus, cut the bureaucracy.
Fighting the coronavirus is quite difficult. Government regulations should not make it more difficult. But that's exactly what's happening, say two prominent behavioral economists at the University of Chicago.
Sendhil Mullainathan and Richard H. Thaler, who won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences, We have identified five types of regulations that they say are hampering us in what amounts to a war of survival.
His proposals include:
-
Suspend restrictions that prevent doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals from entering. Medical licenses in one state must be followed in all others, and specialists in one field should be able to assist as needed outside of their immediate experience.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Citigroup It will temporarily close 10 to 15 percent of its approximately 700 branches by the end of the week in response to "changes in pedestrian traffic and market dynamics," a spokesman said. Other branches will have shorter service hours.
-
General Engines He said he would withdraw a $ 16 billion line of credit as he "was aggressively pursuing austerity measures,quot; to mitigate the commercial impact of the coronavirus.
-
Business activity in the eurozone plummeted in March at record rates, according to surveys by IHS Markit. Britain's index fell to 37.1 from 53 in February, the lowest point since comparable figures are available.
The reports were contributed by Michael H. Keller, Taylor Lorenz, Tiffany Hsu, Niraj Chokshi, Elaine Yu, Ben Dooley, Jason Karaian, Carlos Tejada, Jim Tankersley, and Daniel Victor.