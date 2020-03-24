LISTEN: Golden Point Podcast with Lee Briers | Rugby League News





Lee Briers is the special guest on this week's Golden Point podcast

In the latest Golden Point, Marc Bazeley and Barrie McDermott join special guest Lee Briers.

Former Warrington Wolves mediator Briers is recognized as one of the great rebel and maverick players of the Super League era and tells us what led him to adopt that style of play.

He reveals how another instinctive half, Bobbie Goulding, proved to be of great help to him as he made his way through the youth system in St. Helens and watches some of the rebels he played with and against during his career.

Briers also talks about the art of kicking goals and explains why he is embarrassed to hold the Super League record of five points in a single game.

On top of this, there are reminiscences from 25 Super League seasons, with Barrie and Lee being tested to see how much they remember of the competition's first season in 1996 in a quiz that starts out as a little fun but quickly gets pretty hot!