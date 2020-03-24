Lionel Richie hopes to renew & # 39; We Are the World & # 39; in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Instagram

After raising $ 63 million for famine relief with the United States song for Africa, the judge of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; He believes that the message in his lyrics is still relevant to what is happening in the world today.

Up News Info –

Lionel richie He plans to revive the star-studded help hymn, "We Are the World," in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The success of USA For Africa, which Richie co-wrote with Michael Jacksonraised $ 63 million to alleviate famine, and now the "American idol"The judge believes it is time to renew the tune after celebrating the song's 35th anniversary earlier this month.

"Two weeks ago, we said we didn't want to do too much (for the anniversary) because this is not the time to sell an anniversary," Richie told People. "But the message is very clear."

And he admits that as he tries to write an updated version of the song, he realizes that the lyrics still hold.

"Every time I try to write another message, I write those same words," he says. "What happened in China, in Europe, came here. So if we don't save our brothers there, it will come home. We are all of us. We are all in this together."

An updated version of the song was released in 2010 to help raise funds for the earthquake relief in Haiti.