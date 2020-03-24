Lin-Manuel Miranda & # 39; Heartbroken & # 39; for the death of legendary writer Terrence McNally

%MINIFYHTMLc4117142b61c990e8eaa840e91ab982211% %MINIFYHTMLc4117142b61c990e8eaa840e91ab982212%

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

Jason Alexander, the star of & # 39; Better Call Saul & # 39; Michael McKean and the student of & # 39; Ugly Betty & # 39; Michael Urie are also among the stars paying tribute to playwrights, who died of coronavirus-related complications.

Actors Lin-Manuel Miranda Y Jason Alexander He has greeted famous playwright Terrence McNally online after his death at the age of 81.

The legendary writer behind hit Broadway productions such as "Ragtime" and "Master Class" passed away in Florida on Tuesday (March 24, 20) from coronavirus-related complications, and the creator of Hamilton and former star Miranda was one of the first to honor their memory on Twitter.

"Heartbroken at the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who skillfully staged plays and musicals," he wrote. "Grateful for his amazing body of work and inexhaustible friendliness."

Comedian Seinfeld Alexander, who appeared in the 1997 film adaptation of McNally & # 39; s Love! Value! Compassion! and presented as part of a tribute event in 2013, he shared: "We lost a great artist today. I worked for and with Terrence McNally twice in my life and they were two of the best experiences I have had. His work was vital, intense , hysterical and weird. "

"I hope it inspires writers for years to come. #RIPTerrenceMcNally."

In the meantime, "Better call Saul"star Michael McKean tweeted: "Terence (sic) McNally. A great artist, a great loss," and Alec Baldwin he simply commented, "How sad."

Ex "Ugly Betty"star Michael Urie Y "Orange is the new black"actor Michael Chernus He also shared tributes online.