Lil Boosie has been hacking on Instagram during this quarantine

Roommates, even though we've all been quarantined, people have turned to social media to do all kinds of things to distract themselves from the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, on social media there are countless challenges floating around, people turning their living rooms into nightclubs, and an endless amount of tik toks showing off the latest dance craze. With so much to do, Boosie has managed to prevail as one of the most entertaining people on social media without having to do anything other than be himself, and if you know anything about Boosie, then you know he can only be so entertaining!

Since being quarantined, Boosie has been jumping on Instagram Live to interact with people, specifically women. Although we know that Boosie is not shy about shooting Rihanna, he is recovered after hearing rumors that she might be seeing Rock ASAP. It seems like he has since switched his focus to his female Instagram followers. Their antics have already sparked so many viral videos, including the following:

One fan in particular received a special message from Boosie after she tried to show off some dance moves she never asked for, see the result below:

If you thought that only her fans were subject to Boosie's madness, you better think again! Boosie recently came up to Live with none other than Shaquille O’Neal for probably one of the funniest moments in his Lives series, check it out:

Boosie has a charm about him that you can't help but laugh and entertain. The antics definitely come at a time when a little comic relief feels absolutely welcome. Boosie has also used her platform to talk about other things that have been on her mind and heart. Just yesterday he mentioned the previous comments he made about transsexual children and made it clear what he really wanted to say: Click here see!