Lil Boosie clarifies her comments about Zaya Wade: says she has nothing against gay people

Lil Boosie recently split social media users when it came to what she said about Dwyane Wade's acceptance of her daughter being transgender. The rapper turned to Instagram to clarify his comments.

Boosie infamously talked about how the basketball player should not allow Zaya Wade to undergo gender confirmation surgery.

Fans not only believed that the rapper shouldn't speak publicly about someone's son, but they also mentioned that Dwayne didn't say anything about letting Zaya get under the knife. The athlete only revealed that Zaya will use her pronouns and change the way she dresses.

Meanwhile, others agreed with the rapper when he said a 12-year-old boy is too young to make such a big decision.

The Louisiana native returned to social media to further explain what he was referring to.

He wanted to make it clear that he doesn't have a problem with gay people, but he was reflecting on what he was like at that age.

‘I have gay people around me, I have nothing against any gay people. I have gay people working for me, I have gay people in my family. All I said (about Zaya) was not to do that to him. I have nothing against gay anyone. I love people. I don't hate white people, I don't hate black people. I don't hate people. All I said was don't do that to him. That's all I said. At 11 or 12 I don't know if I go shopping at Dillard & # 39; s or Footlocker. You heard? I don't know if I'm going to college or staying. Big decisions I still can't make. "

Boosie admitted weeks ago that many people told her she was wrong, including her mother.

