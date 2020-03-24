Liberty University Welcomes Students Back to Campus Amid Outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLabd8c86252f5957dd4f500fb775f1e1711% %MINIFYHTMLabd8c86252f5957dd4f500fb775f1e1712%

The students returned to Liberty University after spring break this week, even as colleges and universities across the country have sent students home to try to curb the spread of covid-19.

%MINIFYHTMLabd8c86252f5957dd4f500fb775f1e1713% %MINIFYHTMLabd8c86252f5957dd4f500fb775f1e1714%

Earlier this month, Jerry Falwell Jr., the school's president, told Fox News that people were overreacting to the coronavirus pandemic and that the campus would open as usual this week. A few days later, after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, banned gatherings of 100 or more people, Falwell revoked the course and said most classes would be held online.

%MINIFYHTMLabd8c86252f5957dd4f500fb775f1e1715% %MINIFYHTMLabd8c86252f5957dd4f500fb775f1e1716%

Since then, Northam has limited public and private meetings to 10 people. But the school followed through with the decision to allow students to continue living on campus if they so choose, sparking outrage from students and faculty members who fear the new coronavirus may spread rapidly with so many people in places. so close.

Concerned about the Liberty University move, the governor ordered his chief of staff to call Falwell on Tuesday, according to Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky. She confirmed that the two spoke but did not indicate that the problem had been resolved.

"All Virginia colleges and universities have a responsibility to comply with public health instructions and protect the safety of their students, faculty and larger communities," said Yarmosky. "Liberty University is no exception."

Some universities with international students or homeless students do not have the option to tell them to leave campus, the employee said. But these student populations are relatively small, so social distancing can be maintained.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday, Falwell said Liberty is "abiding by the letter of the law." He said he told the governor's chief of staff that what Liberty was doing was no different than what other schools were doing.

"But we are Liberty," Falwell said, "so they bother us."

Falwell said the university is taking precautions in consultation with health experts, including switching to online instruction for most classes, hourly surface cleaning and take-away food service. The posters on the chairs remind people not to sit too close together, he said, and students only use every third computer in the computer center. The gym was limited to 10 people at a time, he said, but the school planned to close it Tuesday night.

Falwell said between 1,000 and 2,000 students were on campus this week, including those renting apartments in the city. "I guess," he said. "We really don't know."

He said he had heard from students that many were planning to return home to finish their studies because the campus was so quiet.

Calum Best, a senior from Alexandria, Virginia, returned to her dorm despite concerns about the virus. He has a job on campus, he said in an interview, and there are opportunities to help people in need. He was also concerned that he could put his parents at greater risk if he lived at home. He said he was being careful about social distancing and would stay as long as he thinks he can do it safely. Her two roommates have not returned, she said.

Best, who is a student leader but said he was not speaking on behalf of the student government association, said he was concerned that he had seen students hang out together, hosting "quarantine parties,quot; and off-campus game nights. , gathering around study tables, and holding small spontaneous worship sessions in public spaces on campus.

They are not being deliberately sloppy, Best said. "They only trust the information they have. And they don't get good information from the leadership." Liberty's information has emphasized the steps the school is taking, he said, and minimized the risk of the virus.

Most of the students are not on campus, said Derek Rockey, a Pennsylvania senior who is the president of the student body. Many take precautions and stay home, he said. "It feels pretty empty."

Esther Lusenge, a Kansas senior who is vice president of the student government association, said that as student leaders, she and Rockey are encouraging others to go home. "Like the rest of the nation, it hurts." She said they are doing everything possible to swing and stay optimistic, and that school administrators were supporting and helping to ensure that students who are on campus are safe.

Ellie Richards, a Pennsylvania senior who hopes to graduate in December, said she returned to her apartment near campus but has stayed indoors and left only for essentials, such as groceries. She is concerned about a housemate with an autoimmune disease, and about her father's vulnerability to serious illness if he were infected. "I don't think it's something we can be flippant about, even if the virus doesn't personally put me at risk," he said.

The teachers have been very loving, he said, advising students to make good decisions, and he hoped they would not have to be on campus during office hours. "My heart hurts for them," he said.

"Many students, teachers, and staff have health problems that would make it difficult to fight covid-19," wrote Marybeth Davis Baggett, an English teacher at Liberty, in an op-ed for the Religion News Service. "And of course Liberty is not a bubble where the virus would be contained. Instead, its population comes into regular contact with those in the Lynchburg community, putting their health and lives at risk as well. It is inconceivable that the university leadership is fully implementing Falwell's reckless and politically motivated policy that unnecessarily risks an unmanageable outbreak here in Lynchburg. "

The school took other steps to keep people on campus healthy, according to school officials: The campus is closed to visitors, with "do not enter,quot; signs at the entrances. Only students and prospective students, their families, employees, and people who "do business with the university,quot; are allowed on campus. A building has been designated as a quarantine site for people with symptoms.

"We have a great story to tell," Falwell said in a press release. "We believe Liberty's practices will become the model for all colleges to follow in the fall, if the coronavirus remains a problem."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.