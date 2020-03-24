Liberty University Welcomes More Than 1,000 Students Back To Campus Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

During a time when many schools and universities have been closed due to the coronavirus. There is a school that reopened and welcomed its students spring break.

According to CNN, a university spokesman confirmed that about 1,900 students returned to the private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia.

At the university officer statement, said Jerry Falwell Jr., president of the university, and other school leaders discussed the option of extending the students' spring break or "risking giving students more time to expose themselves to the virus." In the end, they decided that it would be safer for students to return to campus.

The statement continued: “During spring break, Falwell and his executive leadership team began meeting every afternoon to determine what steps should be taken to get all programs online and for students to return to their bedrooms and use the campus dining room. services they paid for. "

Treney Tweedy, the mayor of Lynchburg, said in a statement Tuesday: "I was very surprised and disappointed to learn later about President Falwell's most recent decision to allow students to return to campus." We are in the midst of a public health crisis. I am concerned about the students, faculty, and employees of Liberty University, and I am also very concerned about the residents of the Lynchburg community. ”

Liberty University spokesman Scott Lamb said the university gave students the option of whether they wanted to return by completing an online form. Of the school's population of 14,000 to 15,000, 1,900 students have returned to campus as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBC NewsAt least one teacher has publicly criticized Falwell for his decision. In an opinion piece, the professor expressed "Falwell's lack of concern,quot; about the pandemic that puts teachers, staff and others in the city of Lynchburg at risk.

This is also reportedly an online petition that encourages the removal of Falwell after his decision.

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/24/us/liberty-university-reopens-coronavirus-trnd/index.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94