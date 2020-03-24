Liam Hemsworth shouldn't trust anyone in the most dangerous game

You've seen the trailer preview, now get a full sample of Liam Hemsworth playing the Most dangerous game.

The trailer for Hemsworth's new Quibi series "Movies in Chapters,quot; paints the image of Dodge Tynes (Hemsworth) and his despair.

%MINIFYHTML2fc6b40890399ef319319a98b56c077013% %MINIFYHTML2fc6b40890399ef319319a98b56c077014%

"If I only had some cash, I would receive some treatment. Maybe watch my son be born. Do you think you can help me in any way?" Dodge asks the mysterious benefactor.

%MINIFYHTML2fc6b40890399ef319319a98b56c077015% %MINIFYHTML2fc6b40890399ef319319a98b56c077016%

In Most dangerous gameDodge is desperate to care for his pregnant wife before a terminal illness takes his life, so he accepts an offer he cannot refuse, only to find himself prey on a hunt. But it is not like the label or paintball, it is a deadly hunt. "Sport in its purest form: a hunt to kill,quot; Christoph WaltzThe character says to Dodge.