Liam Hemsworth shouldn't trust anyone in the most dangerous game

You've seen the trailer preview, now get a full sample of Liam Hemsworth playing the Most dangerous game.
The trailer for Hemsworth's new Quibi series "Movies in Chapters,quot; paints the image of Dodge Tynes (Hemsworth) and his despair.
"If I only had some cash, I would receive some treatment. Maybe watch my son be born. Do you think you can help me in any way?" Dodge asks the mysterious benefactor.
In Most dangerous gameDodge is desperate to care for his pregnant wife before a terminal illness takes his life, so he accepts an offer he cannot refuse, only to find himself prey on a hunt. But it is not like the label or paintball, it is a deadly hunt. "Sport in its purest form: a hunt to kill,quot; Christoph WaltzThe character says to Dodge.
The longer he stays alive, the more money he will leave his wife. If he survives everything, he will leave his family $ 24.5 million.
In addition to Hemsworth and Waltz, Most dangerous game stars Sarah Gadon, Zach cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy AkinbolaY Natasha Bordizzo. Nick Santora wrote the project, Phil Abraham managed. Both serve as executive producers.
Most dangerous game begins the day Quibi is officially launched, April 6. Quibi, which means quick bites, is a new content streaming platform designed for mobile and on-the-go viewing. In addition to Most dangerous game, other projects will be available on Qubi, including Survive with Sophie Turner, Dismantled with Tituss Burgess, Indicated with Keke Palmer Y Joel Kim Booster Y Punk & # 39; d with Chance of the rapper.
