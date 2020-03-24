Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz in "A Hunt to Kill" in Quibi – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0cba44390e9d3f8bad3f3c466c97766411% %MINIFYHTML0cba44390e9d3f8bad3f3c466c97766412%

Let the games begin. Quibi has released the official trailer for Most dangerous game, her upcoming dystopian action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz.

Desperate to care for his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take her life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a death game where he is the prey. The series, by Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures, and CBS Television Studios, explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for his life and family.

Waltz plays Miles Seller. The cast also includes Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, and Natasha Bordizzo.

Santora will write and be executive producer on the series. Emmy-nominated director Phil Abraham (Mad Men) will direct and also be an executive producer. Gray and Silver Reel Pictures are also executive producers. CBS TV Studios produces for Quibi.

Most Dangerous Game is one of Quibi's "Chapter Movies" and will premiere on Quibi on April 6.