LHHATL's Tommie Lee breaks into a homeless man for pleading with another homeless woman

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta student Tommie Lee filmed herself in front of the camera, attacking a homeless man for holding out his hand to beg a homeless person.

"Uh, uh! Don't give her anything! You need to stand up, you have to go get it. She shouldn't give you anything! Get your butt up," she barked at the man.

Tommie says the man needs to get up and find a job instead of begging. It was clear that she was trying to instill a sense of pride in the man.

"Women and children, that's all. You get up, you go out and you make your way … Let me tell you something, young man, old man, you get up, you get up from this mat right now, and you stand up with your chest out, and You go out here and make your way. Never shake hands with any woman. "

Do you agree with Tommie?