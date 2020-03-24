Home Entertainment LHHATL's Tommie Lee breaks into a homeless man for pleading with another...

LHHATL's Tommie Lee breaks into a homeless man for pleading with another homeless woman

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta student Tommie Lee filmed herself in front of the camera, attacking a homeless man for holding out his hand to beg a homeless person.

"Uh, uh! Don't give her anything! You need to stand up, you have to go get it. She shouldn't give you anything! Get your butt up," she barked at the man.

Tommie says the man needs to get up and find a job instead of begging. It was clear that she was trying to instill a sense of pride in the man.

