LeBron James reiterates Liverpool's love, Kylian Mbappe | Football news

Liverpool winger Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals Barcelona as his favorite football team apart from the Premier League leaders





NBA superstar LeBron James reiterated his love for Premier League leaders Liverpool and named Kylian Mbappe among his favorite soccer players.

With James' Los Angeles Lakers currently out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic, the three-time NBA champion took to Instagram to host a question-and-answer session on Monday.

Liverpool's minority owner James may see his ties to Anfield grow after the team's new deal with Nike saw them join the company that has sponsored the basketball star throughout his career.

"Favorite soccer players … I have some," James replied to a question.

"First of all, every player in Liverpool. Directly. All the players in Liverpool."

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season with 18 goals

"Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, I love them. Those are just some of them."

Liverpool has been linked to a move for Paris Saint-Germain Mbappe forward, a transfer that would undoubtedly please James.

The 21-year-old had scored 30 goals in 33 appearances for the French team before the season was suspended.

Liverpool had a 25-point lead at the top of the table and only needed two wins to secure a first Premier League title when English football halted earlier this month.

& # 39; Trent reveals Barça's admiration & # 39;

Liverpool are already in possession of another of the rising stars of the sport, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has insisted that he "never thought,quot; of leaving the club.

The 21-year-old has played a leading role for the past two seasons under Jurgen Klopp, helping his side to the Champions League title last June.

Despite reiterating his commitment to Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold revealed that his next favorite soccer team would be the League champion, Barcelona.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted his admiration for the Spanish champion Barcelona

"I love the club more than anything. I love everything about it. I love the city. I love the fans, the people," Alexander-Arnold said during an interview with GQ. "Then no, why would I think of another place?"

"It is not something I have thought about. I have always loved Liverpool."

"I've always supported them. I've always played for them. So, yes, still now, I wouldn't sit there in my room and dream of playing somewhere else."

"I would say that my other favorite team would be Barça. I feel that they have the same values ​​and beliefs as Liverpool," he explained.

"(In Liverpool), everyone has the same beliefs, the same drive to succeed, the same hard work ethic, tenacity. The passion they believe in is huge in this city."