Lala Kent rekindles connection rumors of James Kennedy and Logan Noh

Enemies no more?

On this brand new night Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent sat with James Kennedygirlfriend Rachel Leviss for an honest about your past problems. Last season, Lala found herself at odds with the beauty queen after the latter implied that Give Them founder Lala Beauty was pulling out the "dad card,quot; to apologize for the misbehavior.

Understandably, while Lala was still reeling from her father's death, she exploded at Raquel for this comment, calling her "dumb,quot; and "bamboo-eyed bitch." However, after learning of James' new sobriety and the role Raquel had played in helping him, Lala decided to approach the new SURver.

While Raquel was willing to sit down with Lala, she demanded one thing: an apology.

"Last summer, you really put my intelligence aside. And it's like questioning my character, but it's a completely different story when you decrease my intelligence and say I'm stupid," Raquel nervously pointed out to Lala. "If you really feel that way, then I have no problem drinking my Chai tea and we don't have to have a conversation."

In response to Raquel's statement, Lala said that she would not waste her "precious,quot; time on someone who "felt like a real idiot,quot;. For us, this was the furthest thing from an apology, but Raquel accepted it.