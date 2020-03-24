Lala Kent rekindles connection rumors of James Kennedy and Logan Noh

Enemies no more?
On this brand new night Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent sat with James Kennedygirlfriend Rachel Leviss for an honest about your past problems. Last season, Lala found herself at odds with the beauty queen after the latter implied that Give Them founder Lala Beauty was pulling out the "dad card,quot; to apologize for the misbehavior.
Understandably, while Lala was still reeling from her father's death, she exploded at Raquel for this comment, calling her "dumb,quot; and "bamboo-eyed bitch." However, after learning of James' new sobriety and the role Raquel had played in helping him, Lala decided to approach the new SURver.
While Raquel was willing to sit down with Lala, she demanded one thing: an apology.
"Last summer, you really put my intelligence aside. And it's like questioning my character, but it's a completely different story when you decrease my intelligence and say I'm stupid," Raquel nervously pointed out to Lala. "If you really feel that way, then I have no problem drinking my Chai tea and we don't have to have a conversation."
In response to Raquel's statement, Lala said that she would not waste her "precious,quot; time on someone who "felt like a real idiot,quot;. For us, this was the furthest thing from an apology, but Raquel accepted it.
With that out of the way, Rachel was able to give Lala an update on James, who had gone to her first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
"Yesterday, I took him to his first AA meeting. I walked him to the door, he came in and I waited outside for an hour," said Raquel. "He came out and showed me his chip."
As Lala has been through her own sobriety journey, this update moved her to tears. Also, she was impressed with Raquel for supporting James.
Meanwhile, at the same time as Lala and Raquel's conversation, James met with Lisa Vanderpump to discuss his sobriety.
"They gave me this because I had to get up and say my name. And I said, 'I'm an alcoholic'," James relayed to Lisa. "That's a great thing for me. I never did that."
According to James, the many stories he heard in AA made him fear that his life was similar. Fortunately, Lisa assured James that she was there for him.
Unfortunately, all this goodwill fell apart in Tom Sandovalextra themed birthday party. Specifically, Lala confronted Raquel with gossip that James may have been drinking at a party earlier in the week.
As expected, Raquel wanted to know the source of this information. Upon learning that James & # 39; ex BFF Logan Noh she was the one spreading the gossip, she threw the tidbit out like a lie.
"I just don't understand your friendship with Logan," James's girlfriend snapped.
In case you forgot, in 2017 Logan infamously admitted that he was spreading rumors about him and James. However, as Lala claimed in tonight's episode, Logan was simply covering James at the time.
"That's a good friend right there! A couple of years ago he lied to James about the connection stuff," Lala defended.
When Raquel doubled her stance that Logan is a liar, Lala defended her friend even more.
"I mean, I know it's not made up," continued the artist, "How could you leave me." "I was there when the agreements have been: 'They hit me if I win and you have to do this if I win.'"
"Shut up," Raquel replied. "That is not true."
Before things could really escalate, Raquel turned away from the conversation to find James. Although she did inform James of the party rumor, it seemed that she had put the alleged matter aside.
"F – k Logan! I'm done talking about him," James stated. "I'm not going to order a drink right now, either."
We are sure this is not the last we will hear of this drama!
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
