Lady Gaga reveals secret performance of Coachella in album delay message

Lady Gaga postpones the release of his new album, Chromatic, in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Grammy winner went to social media on Tuesday to announce the album's delay, sharing a heartfelt message with her fans. In her post, Gaga said she hopes followers "stay safe,quot; and practice "social distancing."
"I wanted to tell you that, after much deliberation, I made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the release of Chromatic," Gaga wrote. "I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."
"This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring joy and healing to each other at times like this, it just doesn't seem right to release this album with everything that is happening during this global pandemic. "
Instead, Gaga wants to focus on "finding solutions,quot; during this time.
Gaga went on to say that she had "so many fun things planned,quot; to celebrate the album's release together.
That included a secret performance in Coachella, which was postponed until October.
"For my fans, I love them. I know they are disappointed. Probably angry and sad," continued the "Stupid Love,quot; singer. "But I also know that as fans … as a family … we are strong, we are loving and we are kind punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these difficult times."
Read Gaga's full statement above.
%MINIFYHTML2f68efb26f4f36b7be166de5f7b105df13%