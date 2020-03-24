Lady Gaga reveals secret performance of Coachella in album delay message

Lady Gaga postpones the release of his new album, Chromatic, in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grammy winner went to social media on Tuesday to announce the album's delay, sharing a heartfelt message with her fans. In her post, Gaga said she hopes followers "stay safe,quot; and practice "social distancing."

"I wanted to tell you that, after much deliberation, I made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the release of Chromatic," Gaga wrote. "I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."

"This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring joy and healing to each other at times like this, it just doesn't seem right to release this album with everything that is happening during this global pandemic. "

Instead, Gaga wants to focus on "finding solutions,quot; during this time.